I’m unexpectedly hooked on Zach Galifianakis’ This Is A Gardening Show – a rare mix of humour and genuinely good advice

This series of bite-sized gardening interviews on Netflix is a fun way to learn about growing food

Tamara Kelly's avatar
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Zach Galifianakis gardening show on Netflix
(Image credit: YouTube | Netflix)

When scrolling on Netflix yesterday, I stumbled across an unexpected gardening show hosted by actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis. Was I intrigued? Yes. Did I watch? Yes. Did I like it? A resounding yes, and here's why.

In 'This is A Gardening Show', Zach brings a wholesome sense of child-like curiosity to food gardening that is balanced brilliantly by his engaging sense of humour.

Zach Galifianakis interviewing gardeners on his gardening show on Netflix &#039;This is a Gardening Show&#039;

(Image credit: YouTube | Netflix)

What is 'This is a Gardening Show'?

Over six bite-sized episodes, all between 15 and 20 minutes long, Zach visits different gardens and woodlands to chat with experts to uncover interesting insights into each of their specialities.

For instance, in the first episode, he visits a local orchard to 'get to the core of how apples are grown.' The follow-up episodes delve into tomatoes, foraging, root vegetables, corn and compost. Each one is a playful yet informative way to widen your knowledge of each subject matter.

This Is a Gardening Show | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube This Is a Gardening Show | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
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In the first 20-minute episode, where he focuses on apples as a subject, you see him approaching it with lighthearted humour – even interviewing children to ask why they do and don't like apples. He speaks with expert Danielle from her orchard, where she grows 34 varieties of apples.

Danielle gives Zach a guided tour of the plot, explaining how she cares for each tree. Zach asks her questions with childlike wonder, keen to absorb the advice like a sponge.

"The only way to get a good tasing apple is grafting, no one knows that, do they?" Zach questions. Danielle agrees, going on to show Zach how to 'graft' to grow new trees.

Genuinely fascinating to watch, she demonstrates a process of 'budding', which is how to graft in summer. She takes a large slice from the tree with lots of 'Phlom' (the green part under the bark), which she describes as the blood of the tree. Zach watches on intently before having a go himself, and you can see how much he is taking it all in.

Of course, the whole experience is lightly peppered with hints of humour and deadpan jokes, but that only makes the whole show even more enjoyable.

Apples growing on an apple tree in a garden front of the house

(Image credit: Future | Country Life)

At the end of each episode, Zach does a little montage of facts about the subject, explaining the history behind where it was first grown. Even this is a fun, informal way to pick up interesting facts – all the better for improving your pub quiz knowledge.

"Come with us on this little journey as we harvest, as we dig, as we pick, as we learn," Zach explains. I, for one, am on that journey now – tonight I'll be watching my third instalment to learn more about foraging.

Tamara Kelly
Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

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