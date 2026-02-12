Zoe Ball's garden transformation makes a strong case for ditching lawns – opting for an organic zoned approach instead
The presenter's glorious garden proves that large lawns no longer need to be the main focus of a garden layout
Is it time to say goodbye to your sprawling patch of lawn? Opting for a more unconventional garden layout can be revolutionary, as Zoe Ball has proven with her own outdoor space.
Are you tired of wondering how often to mow your lawn? If so, you might be interested in the growing garden trends, which champion a lot less grass and a more unique zoned garden layout. Swapping a lawn for vegetable patches, wildflower beds, or even ponds is becoming increasingly popular.
Celebrity Radio and TV host Zoe Ball has provided an impressive example of the zoned garden trend on her Instagram @zoetheball, which is likely to persuade you to bid farewell to your high-maintenance lawn.
Zoe Ball's garden transformation: less lawn, more functionality
Sorting your garden out is a challenge in itself, but when you're also tasked with a problematic lawn that won't grow as you'd like, it makes garden maintenance even harder. Luckily, we're seeing a turn away from lawn-centric outdoor spaces and a welcoming of low-maintenance, functional zones.
Collaborating with friend and professional gardener Henry Agg, Zoe Ball has revealed her wonderfully transformed garden. Starting as a space which consisted mostly of lawn, it had little character, and the grass was only disrupted by a decking area and a pool at the rear of the garden.
Similar to the mosaic garden trend, Zoe's space now incorporates multiple elements from raised beds to flower pots. The centrepiece is now an organically shaped set of flower beds with a charming stone path that weaves it's away around. Goodbye grass!
Opting for this broken-plan garden look, where there are multiple zones for different purposes, with seating, trees and even a pond, will make your garden look expensive and bring personality to the space.
As you can see with Zoe's outdoor area, incorporating a more diverse variety of plants throughout your garden can help to make it look bigger. While you still have the same amount of square footage, creating zones gives your garden a fuller look.
Simply sticking to a big rectangle of grass can quickly become a common mistake that makes your garden look smaller. It's when you utilise vertical space, add some of the best outdoor furniture and play around with focal points, that you'll get the most out of your space.
Of course, Zoe's space is a rather intense transformation and costly. However, there are ways to transform your garden on a budget and still create distinct zones which bring your garden to life. Whether that's adding some of the best climbing plants and a pergola, or even trying out a small pond idea.
Why not use this trend as an excuse to start vegetable gardening for beginners? Whereas Zoe's added florals, shrubs and trees to break up her garden, you could easily build some raised beds to start your own veggie patch.
The best thing about adding zones to your garden is that you can completely customise it to your personality, needs and of course, budget.
If you're looking to try more sustainable garden ideas, why not add a composting zone to your garden? This will help you reduce your household waste, create free, nutrient-rich homemade compost and attract more wildlife to your outdoor space.
