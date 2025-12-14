Victoria Beckham just ditched her signature wide-leg trousers – her new look is set to take over 2026

When I close my eyes and picture Victoria Beckham’s wardrobe, I picture fitted knits with extra-wide, floor-length trousers and platform heels. The long, shoe-covering bottoms have been a go-to for the star for years now, so I was very surprised to see her stray away from her regular outfit formula for something very different last week. And it got me thinking about what the star was trying to tell us.

Tagged in one of husband David’s Instagram posts, Victoria was seen wearing a soft grey suit, which featured a classic blazer, waistcoat, and a very skinny fit pair of tailored trousers, a curveball for the designer. The super slender trousers were the complete opposite of Victoria’s trademark style, offering a fresh look for the celebrity.

VB has a knack for quietly kicking off new trends, and as a Paris Fashion Week designer, I wondered if Victoria was trying to let us know that a new leg silhouette was about to dominate 2026. I have a feeling that narrow-fit trousers are going to be trying to edge our wide-leg trousers out in the new year.

When it comes to styling slim-fit trousers like Victoria's, it's all about balancing proportions. In the same way you might create an outfit around your best skinny jeans, you should aim to wear your fitted trousers with something a little more oversized or roomy on your top half. This will build a very contemporary silhouette that is much more flattering than wearing figure-hugging pieces on both your top and bottom.

Try adding a longer line blazer, an oversized white shirt or a slouchy jumper for a modern spin that will be easy to wear all day. Add heels for some leg-lengthening glam or keep it simple with your favourite ballet flats, or directional loafers.

If even Victoria Beckham is swapping her trusted wide-leg trousers for a pair of skinnys, this is the strongest indicator yet that slender fit trouser silhouettes are making their biggest comeback in ages, so get ahead of the trend.