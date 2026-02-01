Victoria Beckham confirms cerulean blue as this season's standout shade in double breasted blazer and suit trousers

Cerulean blue reigns as the essential tone for the upcoming season, and Victoria Beckham's outing in Paris leaned into fashion's love of this hue, as she was spotted in a bright tailored trouser suit accompanied by a rare burgundy Birkin bag as she stepped out in the French capital earlier this week.

It's safe to say the designer has been busy these past few days, and Beckham was spotted in this two-piece the day after she was honoured as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.

Leaning into the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 that are favouring a range of vivid blues, Beckham's slouchy two-piece was styled with a croc burgundy Birkin, a low-cut white t-shirt and her iconic large statement sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a fan of tailoring and your wardrobe is packed with a range of the best trouser suits, this is your sign to embrace bolder, more vibrant tones as we move into spring.

Blue tailoring is statement-making by its very nature, and if you already have invitations to warm-weather nuptials, this kind of outfit can easily double as the best wedding guest dress alternative – just swap out the t-shirt for a silk blouse.

Shop Blue Tailoring

Interestingly, Victoria Beckham's spring/summer 2026 collection has been hugely influential in shaping this year's fascination with blue, with her brand featuring a sculptural cobalt blue chiffon dress and numerous sky coloured silk designs. As we look ahead to the spring, it's worth integrating these shades into your everyday rotation, and statement tailoring is a bold way to do so.

With cerulean blues, colbalts and even lighter pastel shades emerging as key colour trends, try out blues in one or two items, such as a blazer, a lightweight piece of knitwear or even a blouse. The great thing about these hues is that they pair seamlessly with warmer, richer tones, including chocolate brown or terracotta, as well as brightening up neutral white, cream, grey or tan.