You rarely see Victoria Beckham wearing flats, but she made an exception for these chic white loafers

Loafers are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends of 2026, and the love for this style shows no signs of abating. A versatile design that adds instant polish, this elevated shoe has long been loved by the style set, and this snap of Victoria Beckham for 2016 proves the longevity of this style.

Stepping out at London Fashion Week a decade ago, Victoria was snapped in a pair of white Celine Loafers that she used to finish off a monochromatic outfit. With a low block heel and minimalist design, it's rare to see VB in a flat show, but we totally understand why she made an exception for a pair of loafers.

Wearing them alongside black skinny jeans, a timeless white shirt and a black tailored coat with white lace trim, the fashion designer looked perfectly polished for one of the most stylish weeks of the year. A look that wouldn't feel out of place today, Victoria proves she's always been a fashion tastemaker.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

Shop White Loafers

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Finley Square Toe Flat £98.31 at Nordstrom The silhouette of these white loafers is so similar to that of Victoria's discontinued Celine pair. Their low profile, thin sole and low block heel emulate the look perfectly, as does the sleek leather and curved cut outs on the upper. Dune London Glances Leather Crush Back Logo Penny Loafers £89 at M&S These streamline loafers emulate Victoria's style brilliantly, with their thin sole and low block heel. A stylish square toe creates a timeless look, while subtle gold-toned branding on the upper gives the style an elevated flair. ABEO Harbor Loafer £74.87 (was £98.27) at Nordstrom Not only are these sleek and minimal shoes perfectly chic and versatile, but they're also crafted with a built-in orthotic footbed and cushioned heel that offer extra arch and heel support for all-day comfort.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's Monochromatic Style

Zara Long Wool Coat With Belt £119 at Zara Made from 50% wool, this long, tailored coat is a piece that's perfect to wear throughout the year. Smart enough to be worn with date night outfits and occasion wear, it's also the perfect layer to throw on over jeans for an elevated look. Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans £100 at Levi's With a high-rise waist and form-flattering fit, these skinny jeans are figure-hugging while also letting you move around comfortably thanks to their innovative stretch fabric. Shoppers say they're "super comfy and stretchy." Lands' End Oxford Shirt £56.68 at Nordstrom A crisp collar and neat, tapered cuffs make this white button-up a layering staple. It's so versatile, too, working on its own, under jumpers, or worn unbuttoned and untucked over a t-shirt. Plus, it's made from 100% cotton.

Always ahead of the trends, Victoria’s loafers play into so many of the design elements we’re seeing take off in spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. Low-profiled like the current go-to silhouette favoured by designers, they’re also incredibly reminiscent of the jazz shoe trend that’s threatening to replace the ballet flats we’ve been relying on for months.

But it's not just the on-trend look that has us adding white loafers to our spring capsule wardrobes. They are also a sensationally practical and polished shoe, which means we don't have to compromise on style on our busiest days, and it gives our best white trainers a rest too.

Wondering what socks to wear with loafers? If you thought you needed no-show socks, you'd be wrong. While you can still go barefoot, as Victoria does here, in 2026 the trend is to show your socks off and add a pop of colour and personality to your loafer look. Go on, try it.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors