You rarely see Victoria Beckham wearing flats, but she made an exception for these chic white loafers
She was ahead of the trends when she stepped out in a chic pair of white loafers during 2016’s London Fashion Week
Loafers are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends of 2026, and the love for this style shows no signs of abating. A versatile design that adds instant polish, this elevated shoe has long been loved by the style set, and this snap of Victoria Beckham for 2016 proves the longevity of this style.
Stepping out at London Fashion Week a decade ago, Victoria was snapped in a pair of white Celine Loafers that she used to finish off a monochromatic outfit. With a low block heel and minimalist design, it's rare to see VB in a flat show, but we totally understand why she made an exception for a pair of loafers.
Wearing them alongside black skinny jeans, a timeless white shirt and a black tailored coat with white lace trim, the fashion designer looked perfectly polished for one of the most stylish weeks of the year. A look that wouldn't feel out of place today, Victoria proves she's always been a fashion tastemaker.
Shop White Loafers
Recreate Victoria Beckham's Monochromatic Style
Made from 50% wool, this long, tailored coat is a piece that's perfect to wear throughout the year. Smart enough to be worn with date night outfits and occasion wear, it's also the perfect layer to throw on over jeans for an elevated look.
Always ahead of the trends, Victoria’s loafers play into so many of the design elements we’re seeing take off in spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. Low-profiled like the current go-to silhouette favoured by designers, they’re also incredibly reminiscent of the jazz shoe trend that’s threatening to replace the ballet flats we’ve been relying on for months.
But it's not just the on-trend look that has us adding white loafers to our spring capsule wardrobes. They are also a sensationally practical and polished shoe, which means we don't have to compromise on style on our busiest days, and it gives our best white trainers a rest too.
Wondering what socks to wear with loafers? If you thought you needed no-show socks, you'd be wrong. While you can still go barefoot, as Victoria does here, in 2026 the trend is to show your socks off and add a pop of colour and personality to your loafer look. Go on, try it.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
