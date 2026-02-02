One of spring's biggest trends, I've found an affordable and stylish alternative to Prada's loafer-mules

Loafers have been a key trend in our wardrobes this winter, championed on the runways of Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Prada, and if this polished shoe style has found a home in your wardrobe, you're in luck, as it has kept its spot amongst the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, with just a few timely updates.

This season, footwear styles are all about hybrids. When it comes to loafers, the classic silhouette has been merged with a summery, backless mule for the ultimate partner to tailored looks, that feels chic, directional and still warm-weather-ready. The Prada suede mules combine traditional loafer styling with the sleek, low-profile silhouette of slip-on mules, resulting in a shoe that pairs effortlessly with everything from jeans and a jumper, to tailored suiting.

Because loafers have real staying power, the £830 price tag of these Prada shoes is an investment that’s worth its weight. But, being the savvy shopper that I am, I'm always looking for affordable alternatives and came across the River Island brown faux suede backless loafers, which deliver a similar aesthetic and a fraction of the price.

Shop River Island's Prada Lookalike Loafers

With the same backless design, almond toe and slim, flat sole, the River Island loafers are uncannily similar to Prada’s designer style, and we can see them becoming a go-to in any spring capsule wardrobe. Not only do they stand their ground amongst other seasonal shoe trends, but they work effortlessly with everything from jeans and tailored trousers to dresses.

The River Island pair does have a more low-profile silhouette than the designer pair, with the high-street retailer opting not to recreate the raised piping running around the toe. There’s also a difference when it comes to the front foot embellishment, with Prada opting for a classic enamel triangle Prada logo, while the River Island shoes boast more Gucci-like hardware, with a gold-toned horsebit detail offsetting the brown, faux-suede beautifully.

One other key factor to note is the fabric. Prada has crafted its shoes in 100% real suede, while the River Island design is made from faux suede; however, these differences do little to take away from the overall similarities between the two shoes, and with a price difference of nearly £800, it’s a concession we’re willing to make.