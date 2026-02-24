These M&S trainers give adidas's iconic leopard print design a run for their money, and they're made from leather too

If you haven’t indulged in the leopard print trainer trend yet, these M&S shoes might just be your sign. Made of real leather, with a hair-on finish that adds a luxe, textured flair to the elevated, sporty design, these M&S trainers have just dropped on site, and I’m expecting them to sell fast.

This isn't just because M&S keep bringing out cost-effective, on-trend shoes, but also because they are extremely reminiscent of the iconic adidas SL 72 OG leather-trimmed leopard-print pony hair sneakers, but are a little more sleek and subtle for everyday wear.

If you're already a leopard print aficionado or a bit trainer wearer, you'll have seen the adidas SL 72 OG trainers, with their sporty silhouette, bold orange laces and classic adidas stripe details. They’re not the most expensive shoes you can shop, retailing at £90, but I’ll happily take the savings and invest in these high street shoes from M&S, which cost just £56.

Shop M&S alternative to adidas leopard print trainers

While we love the sporty style of the adidas trainers, the M&S pair are a little more subtle, and therefore versatile. Their slightly more subdued design delivers extra polish and makes them smart enough to give a cool edge to tailoring, as well as more casual ensembles. The design is still reminiscent of the iconic adidas shoe, with contrast heels and stripe detailing, but the sleeker sole and more understated colour palette give them an elevated feel.

There's also the fact that the M&S trainers are made with the brand's Insolia Flex technology, which enhances their comfort. And, with both the adidas and M&S pair, you get the added on-trend bonus of the pony hair texture. Textural details like this are one of the biggest trainer trends for 2026; it's the tactile look that will instantly lift your denim looks.

If you’re refreshing your spring capsule wardrobe, leopard print is a neutral, trend-defying print that has stood the test of time, but if you've been wondering how to style leopard print, a pair of statement, leopard print trainers is one of the easiest ways to work this much-loved print into your wardrobe.