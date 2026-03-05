Full of luxurious, design-led touches, this is no ordinary trench coat - it's an M&S trench coat

With spring just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about swapping your bulky winter coat for a chic, lightweight option once temperatures rise. And what better style to add to your spring capsule wardrobe than a chic trench coat?

The best trench coats are truly a timeless style that you'll wear again and again - last month saw Burberry's AW26 collection of stylish trench coats hit the catwalks of London Fashion Week but you don't need to splurge on designers to achieve a chic look as our favourite high street brand has come up trumps once again with its latest take on this classic piece.

Today, M&S launches what we're dubbing the ultimate trench coat. Having delved into its extensive design archives, the team have created a heritage-inspired style with cool premium detailing that belies the wallet-friendly price tag. One of the best M&S coats for the months ahead, it retails at under £100; this is about to become the hero in your spring wardrobe.

M&S Pure Cotton Trench Coat £95 at M&S Made in a crisp, lightweight cotton, this stylish, tailored trench coat is ideal for spring days. Throw it over your favourite blazer as an extra layer or pair it with your favourite midi dress and ankle boots for an instantly pulled-together look. It's also available in black, and there's even a menswear version too.

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

Marks & Spencer is one of the best British clothing brands for a reason - its functional yet fashionable collections are a one-stop shop for those looking to source everything from smart casual outfit ideas to sharply tailored women's trouser suits.

For under £100, M&S have managed to create a trench coat that looks and feels far more expensive than its price tag, thanks to thoughtful detailing inspired by classic designs from the brand's archives. Unlike many trench coats that can feel flimsy, this trench coat is lined fully in a check from M&S' archives for a heritage feel, while the buckles at the wrists and waist are covered in smooth leather for an expensive-looking finish.

Available in both a classic tan and smart black, we predict this style that will sell out quickly, so make sure to snap it up while you can.

Shop similar styles

Once you've mastered how to style a trench coat, the outfit possibilities truly are endless - this lightweight cotton coat is the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe for those warmer days. A versatile piece, the timeless beige tone will act as a neutral, meaning it works with everything from monochrome outfits to brights.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much like the classic combination of jeans and a blazer, the clean lines and classic style of a trench coat add a smart touch to everything from your favourite midi dresses to jeans.