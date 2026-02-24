Kate Moss embraces an unbeatable styling duo at the Burberry show – a satin LBD with a black trench coat
We're keen to recreate Kate Moss' elegant styling combination this spring
Last night at the Burberry autumn/winter 2026 London Fashion Week show, Kate Moss affirmed the enduring appeal of all-black dressing as she styled a satin black dress alongside a seasonal black trench coat from the British clothing brand.
As we move towards spring, the best trench coats begin to resurface as an essential wardrobe staple. Practical enough to protect you from the chill, yet lightweight enough to work on sunny spring days, this style of outerwear is a no-brainer.
Kate's all-black ensemble reminds us that a black trench coat isn't solely a practical choice, though, and they can elevate occasionwear seamlessly. Moss layered her Mid-Length Kensington trench over what appears to be a black satin slip dress.
In true Moss fashion, she styled the evening look with statement accessories, including long pendant earrings that were most likely from her own wardrobe and a double-chain silver necklace. For footwear, she chose black pointed stilettos for an elegant finishing touch.
Shop Kate Moss' Burberry Show Look
With a calf-length finish, this softly draped dress is the kind of staple that can be styled for a range of occasions. From pairing with slingback heels and tailoring to wearing alongside your best knee-high boots and a lightweight trench.
If you're seeking date night outfit inspiration this spring or you're simply planning an outfit for a fancy dinner reservation, nothing beats the little black dress and black trench coat duo; it feels both elevated yet easy to wear.
For effective and impactful ways to elevate this combination, take notes from Moss's statement accessories. Large, sculptural designs are a key part of the jewellery trends 2026, and pendent earrings are a great way to liven up simple, block coloured outfits.
Last night's Burberry show had a star-studded front row, with attendees including Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss, alongside the likes of Alexa Chung and Patsy Kensit.
Our Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum was excited by what's to come, too: "Dark and moody, we haven't even begun spring, and I've already got one eye on cool-weather clothing again. With rich hues of navy, burgundy and black, there was lashings of leather, elegant velvets and sumptuous silks for a delightfully tactile edit. Faux furs were big news too, but that doesn't mean the brand's classic trench was overlooked. Seeing its own reinvention, thanks to a ruffled neckline and patent leather fabrication, the classic outerwear piece got given a dressier feel. Very modern, without compromising on the brand's distinctly London look and feel."
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
