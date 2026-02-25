Forget double denim, Kate Hudson just made a case for this chic leather combo, and I'm totally sold
Kate Hudson's leather skirt and coat combination is the stylish duo to try this spring
Outerwear at this time of year can be pretty tricky. We're edging out of winter and looking forward to spring, but our coat-wearing days are not yet behind us. Enter Kate Hudson with the chicest inspiration for February and March dressing, in the form of a leather car coat.
The elegant star looked cosy, cool and put together in this double leather ensemble that is certainly the duo to adopt this season. Leather made a big impact on the catwalks, and we're already seeing this influence filter down onto the high street in the form of jackets, skirts and trousers, and these luxe investment pieces only improve with age.
While leather definitely is a go-to this spring, you'll find that these classic cuts and rich fabrics don't go out of style and make for a capsule wardrobe staple nearly all year round. Snapped wearing a black leather car coat, slipped over a ruched cream top and a sleek leather wrap skirt, this timeless monochrome outfit felt both contemporary and timeless.
Kate Hudson looks to luxe leather
The classic car coat is a timeless shape for good reason. An ideal trench coat alternative, this silhouette is far less fussy than the best trench coats as it has a smoother front, no belt, no fussy epualettes or double-breast detailing. This cut is easier to wear, universally flattering and when worn open, doesn't look messy; in fact, that centre front panel creates an elongating and figure-slimming effect.
Pairing it with a silky top adds a softness to the harsh leather fabric, but teaming a leather jacket and skirt together feels like this season's contemporary switch for double-denim, and I'm fully on board with it.
I look forward to leather jacket season all year; it's my favourite kind of outerwear, and Kate Hudson is certainly delivering when it comes to style inspiration.
The longer line car coat has a totally timeless feel, the lined number could be fresh from a new spring drop or from a vintage store and that's exactly why I love a classic piece of leather outerwear because they age beautifully and while the prices are often very much in the investment bracket, buy well and you will be wearing the same piece in a decade, believe me, I would know.
Teaming her leather coat with an equally chic leather skirt, a silky top to add a lighter colour near her face, showcases how to wear monochrome without looking severe, by bringing brightness to the otherwise all-black look. This simple but undeniably stylish monochromatic look is one that's easy to replicate and wear for a multitude of occasions.
Opting for a V-fronted shoe, Kate allows for maximum leg-lengthening properties, which she knows can sometimes be cut off with a midi skirt or boots, but her combo of wrap skirt and exposed foot helps to draw the eye down, elongating her silhouette effortlessly.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
