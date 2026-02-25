Forget double denim, Kate Hudson just made a case for this chic leather combo, and I'm totally sold

Outerwear at this time of year can be pretty tricky. We're edging out of winter and looking forward to spring, but our coat-wearing days are not yet behind us. Enter Kate Hudson with the chicest inspiration for February and March dressing, in the form of a leather car coat.

The elegant star looked cosy, cool and put together in this double leather ensemble that is certainly the duo to adopt this season. Leather made a big impact on the catwalks, and we're already seeing this influence filter down onto the high street in the form of jackets, skirts and trousers, and these luxe investment pieces only improve with age.

While leather definitely is a go-to this spring, you'll find that these classic cuts and rich fabrics don't go out of style and make for a capsule wardrobe staple nearly all year round. Snapped wearing a black leather car coat, slipped over a ruched cream top and a sleek leather wrap skirt, this timeless monochrome outfit felt both contemporary and timeless.

Kate Hudson looks to luxe leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic car coat is a timeless shape for good reason. An ideal trench coat alternative, this silhouette is far less fussy than the best trench coats as it has a smoother front, no belt, no fussy epualettes or double-breast detailing. This cut is easier to wear, universally flattering and when worn open, doesn't look messy; in fact, that centre front panel creates an elongating and figure-slimming effect.

Pairing it with a silky top adds a softness to the harsh leather fabric, but teaming a leather jacket and skirt together feels like this season's contemporary switch for double-denim, and I'm fully on board with it.

Shop leather coats

Topshop Topshop Longline Funnel Oversized Aviator Borg Coat in Black £99 (was £110) at ASOS Funnel necks have been one of the biggest coat trends to round out the season and thanks to their popularity late in 2025, I suspect it's the first trend brand's will be bringing back for 2026 winter outerwear. Anthropologie Maeve Faux-Leather Car Coat £105 (was £150) at Anthropologie A longline shape, this coat offers plenty of coverage, while the faux leather fabric adds an elevated feel, that will dress up any outfit immediately. Slip on over jeans, dresses, tailoring, or even, like Kate, more leather. MANGO Straight Leather Coat With Pockets £399.99 at Mango Crafted from real leather, this coat does come with a luxury price tag, but trust me when I tell you that good leather ages so well, you'll be wishing the season's to speed up so you can get your coat to that optimum 'worn in' look. L.K.Bennett Arden Patent Swing Coat £224 (was £449) at John Lewis A fantastic opportunity to snap up an LK Bennett leather coat at half the price, this design features a slightly A-lined hem for a figure flattering fit that will softly highlight your waist. For added definition, wear open and belt your outfit underneath.

Complete the look

& Other Stories Draped Asymmetric T-Shirt £37 at &OtherStories This asymmetric top is reminiscent of Kate's silky ruched number, but with a slightly more relaxed feel. Juxtaposing the harshness of the leather with a silkier top softens the overall double leather look. River Island Black Faux Leather Wrap Eyelet Midi Skirt £46 at River Island With a statement belt and eyelet detail to secure the wrap of this faux leather skirt, this design echoes Kate's design well and will look chic, yet fashion-forward under a longer line leather jacket.

I look forward to leather jacket season all year; it's my favourite kind of outerwear, and Kate Hudson is certainly delivering when it comes to style inspiration.

The longer line car coat has a totally timeless feel, the lined number could be fresh from a new spring drop or from a vintage store and that's exactly why I love a classic piece of leather outerwear because they age beautifully and while the prices are often very much in the investment bracket, buy well and you will be wearing the same piece in a decade, believe me, I would know.

Teaming her leather coat with an equally chic leather skirt, a silky top to add a lighter colour near her face, showcases how to wear monochrome without looking severe, by bringing brightness to the otherwise all-black look. This simple but undeniably stylish monochromatic look is one that's easy to replicate and wear for a multitude of occasions.

Opting for a V-fronted shoe, Kate allows for maximum leg-lengthening properties, which she knows can sometimes be cut off with a midi skirt or boots, but her combo of wrap skirt and exposed foot helps to draw the eye down, elongating her silhouette effortlessly.