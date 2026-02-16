Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie's 2026 wardrobe staple is an elegant alternative to denim jackets

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh rely on a lot of the same style staples to create their elegant outfits and their latest favourite is a stunning option for spring. Both royals stepped out within days of each other wearing very similar chocolate brown blazers this month.

Lighter than a winter coat, blazers still provide warmth on a chilly day and their colour of choice is not only very on-trend, but practical. Duchess Sophie wore hers first when she opened the Brendoncare Foundation’s new Knightwood Community Hub and Kate reached for hers for a visit to Castle Hill Academy to mark Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week.

Sophie’s Gabriela Hearst blazer was double-breasted whilst Kate’s Petar Petrov one was single-breasted, though the shades were almost identical. Brown has been so popular throughout the past year and it might not be a new 2026 fashion colour trend, but it’s not going anywhere.

Both the Duchess and Princess have wholeheartedly embraced chocolate tones which work so well as an alternative to black. The structure of a blazer instantly gives it a smart edge, so going for a softer colour helps to mellow this and isn’t as stark against the rest of an outfit.

Sometimes a black blazer can look too business-like whereas the royals’ brown jackets can effortlessly work with both smart and casual pieces. The Princess of Wales went for a blue With Nothing Underneath shirt, brown trousers and Boden loafers with her jacket.

This was more on the formal side, though her flat shoes made it more contemporary and low-key. In contrast, the Duchess of Edinburgh styled her blazer with a feminine burgundy midi skirt, a matching jumper and chic kitten heels.

The two ensembles were very different and yet the brown jackets complemented the different silhouettes and colours perfectly. As we move towards spring a lot of people tend to gravitate towards pastels and lighter hues, which brown looks great with too.

The versatility of a brown blazer makes it a useful jacket to have in your spring capsule wardrobe and it looks more sophisticated and polished compared to other seasonal favourites like denim jackets and puffers. If you’re ever in doubt, jeans and a blazer is a reliable combination and when warmer days return I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate styling hers in this way.

The Princess of Wales has previously worn a pink blazer with jeans to the Natural History Museum and recreating this with a brown blazer would give the look a 2026 twist. Meanwhile Duchess Sophie is more likely to pair hers with a midi dress as she tends not to wear denim as much for public appearances.

Whatever happens, the two royals are clearly very aligned when it comes to owning easy-to-wear fashion staples. They looked chic and comfortable for their respective visits and the Duchess of Edinburgh spent time with residents, community members, staff and volunteers at the Knightwood Community Hub and took part in a game of kurling, as well as planting a magnolia tree.

Three days later Kate went to Castle Hill Academy in her role as Patron of Place2Be and marked Children’s Mental Health Week, whose theme this year was This Is My Place, centered on a sense of belonging