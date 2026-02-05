Duchess Sophie's slinky dress and slicked-back hair are a glamorous combination - it's surprisingly easy to replicate too

The Duchess of Edinburgh has got a new go-to combination for evening events and it’s simple yet glamorous. Just a few days after she stepped out in her teal satin Galvin frock with a sleek updo to the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, Duchess Sophie attended a royal reception wearing a slinky silk dress with a similar hairstyle.

The event was held in honour of local and regional government employees and Sophie looked stunning in her metallic mocha-brown Armani dress. She’s owned this since at least 2024 and the silhouette couldn’t be more classic. It’s got a rounded neckline, long sleeves and skims the body, falling to an elegant midi-length.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Silky Dresses Like Sophie's

Ghost Sophia Polka Dot Satin Belted Dress £159/$280 at Ghost Crafted from luxurious satin, this dress is a fabulous option for date nights and events and features a micro polka dot print. The waist belt adds extra definition and whilst the pattern and colours are different, the shape reminds me of Sophie's frock. Mango Long-Sleeved Flared Dress £59.99/$99.99 at Mango This dress is new-in at Mango and it's a soft chocolate brown colour that would work with everything from tan suede knee-high boots to metallic heels. It's got a round neckline, long-sleeves and a straight shape that skims the body. Mango Long Satin Textured Dress £59.99/$99.99 at Mango The colour might be described as a light purple, but there's a definite brown undertone that makes this dress incredibly wearable and subtle. The satin has a textured finish for a touch of detail and the round neckline and silhouette are timeless.

Shop More Satin Favourites

Nobody's Child Black Satin Mila Midi Slip Skirt £55/$110 at Nobody's Child With a high-rise, elasticated waistband, this midi skirt is a comfy option to wear day-to-day and yet the satin fabric makes it feel elevated. It's lightly flared and comes in a variety of different colours. Mango Satin Straight-Fit Trousers £49.99/$99.99 at Mango You could style these brown satin trousers with an equally slinky top for a special occasion or make it more relaxed by opting for a chunky neutral knit. They have a delicate almost ribbed texture, a mid-rise waist and straight legs. H&M Oversized Satin Collared Shirt £32.99/$44.99 at H&M This olive green satin shirt is affordable and simple to style. It also comes in a golden yellow which is the tone sold right now in the US. There's a yoke at the back and the long sleeves end in buttoned cuffs.

Delicate ruching on the bodice brought some added shaping and the sheen of the silk made it feel so luxurious. Pure silk items are an investment, but satin dresses can be a much more affordable alternative and this material also has this shimmery finish.

Silk and satin instantly feel elevated and bring this quality to a look, even if they’re not the entire look. Satin or silk skirts and wool jumpers are a lovely date night outfit for winter, though if you want to go all-out like the Duchess, a dress makes a statement.

Duchess Sophie steered away from her usual most-worn colours like pink and white and this Armani midi was a metallic mocha-brown instead. Whilst brighter colours really showcase satin and silk textures, neutral tones like this do so in a more understated way.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

They’re also easier to style with other colours which makes them a lot more versatile. The King’s sister-in-law continued the low-key theme with the rest of her ensemble, going for a few carefully selected pieces of gold and rose-gold jewellery.

Sophie’s blonde tresses were swept back into a bun at the nape of her neck. This is exactly how she wore her hair for the premiere of Finding Harmony and although you might think soft waves would be more glamorous, this did the trick perfectly.

Updos are great for keeping your hair out of your face as you chat to people at an event and the more sleek you go, the more sophisticated and curated they look. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s style also meant you could see the neckline and gorgeous ruching on her dress too.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

I would also recommend a bun like hers if you’ve got a high neck dress or - the polar opposite - an off-shoulder dress. With the former it means that your frock remains the star of the show and with the latter, it highlights the neckline and your decolletage.

A bun doesn’t take a huge amount of time either compared to curling or straightening your hair and so makes getting ready a much quicker process. Add in a silky dress like Duchess Sophie’s and you’ve got yourself a glamorous outfit in no time.

Satin or silk skirts or trousers are a chic alternative to dresses and can be made more casual with knitwear and boots. After all, not everyone has as many formal events in their calendars as Sophie! She was one of several royals who attended the reception at St James’s Palace on 3rd February and King Charles and Queen Camilla also helped honour the work of employees of local and regional governments who serve UK communities.