Duchess Sophie's slinky dress and slicked-back hair are a glamorous combination - it's surprisingly easy to replicate too
Silky fabrics instantly elevate an outfit with their subtle sheen and her mocha-toned frock showcased this beyond doubt
The Duchess of Edinburgh has got a new go-to combination for evening events and it’s simple yet glamorous. Just a few days after she stepped out in her teal satin Galvin frock with a sleek updo to the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, Duchess Sophie attended a royal reception wearing a slinky silk dress with a similar hairstyle.
The event was held in honour of local and regional government employees and Sophie looked stunning in her metallic mocha-brown Armani dress. She’s owned this since at least 2024 and the silhouette couldn’t be more classic. It’s got a rounded neckline, long sleeves and skims the body, falling to an elegant midi-length.
Delicate ruching on the bodice brought some added shaping and the sheen of the silk made it feel so luxurious. Pure silk items are an investment, but satin dresses can be a much more affordable alternative and this material also has this shimmery finish.
Silk and satin instantly feel elevated and bring this quality to a look, even if they’re not the entire look. Satin or silk skirts and wool jumpers are a lovely date night outfit for winter, though if you want to go all-out like the Duchess, a dress makes a statement.
Duchess Sophie steered away from her usual most-worn colours like pink and white and this Armani midi was a metallic mocha-brown instead. Whilst brighter colours really showcase satin and silk textures, neutral tones like this do so in a more understated way.
They’re also easier to style with other colours which makes them a lot more versatile. The King’s sister-in-law continued the low-key theme with the rest of her ensemble, going for a few carefully selected pieces of gold and rose-gold jewellery.
Sophie’s blonde tresses were swept back into a bun at the nape of her neck. This is exactly how she wore her hair for the premiere of Finding Harmony and although you might think soft waves would be more glamorous, this did the trick perfectly.
Updos are great for keeping your hair out of your face as you chat to people at an event and the more sleek you go, the more sophisticated and curated they look. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s style also meant you could see the neckline and gorgeous ruching on her dress too.
I would also recommend a bun like hers if you’ve got a high neck dress or - the polar opposite - an off-shoulder dress. With the former it means that your frock remains the star of the show and with the latter, it highlights the neckline and your decolletage.
A bun doesn’t take a huge amount of time either compared to curling or straightening your hair and so makes getting ready a much quicker process. Add in a silky dress like Duchess Sophie’s and you’ve got yourself a glamorous outfit in no time.
Satin or silk skirts or trousers are a chic alternative to dresses and can be made more casual with knitwear and boots. After all, not everyone has as many formal events in their calendars as Sophie! She was one of several royals who attended the reception at St James’s Palace on 3rd February and King Charles and Queen Camilla also helped honour the work of employees of local and regional governments who serve UK communities.
