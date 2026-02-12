Duchess Sophie just ticked off two trends with one outfit as she showcased how striking monochrome and polka dots can be
Neutral tones and classic prints can be far more striking than you might think
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
There are so many fashion colour trends for the upcoming season that I’m already excited about but neutral tones will always be integral to a spring capsule wardrobe. They are the most versatile and easy to style, though they can also be striking.
Duchess Sophie just attended a Windsor Castle reception for paid and unpaid carers wearing a full monochrome outfit and it instantly stood out. Her dress was black with large white polka dots running all over it and although the Princess of Wales is the royal we most associate with this print, Sophie loves a spotty frock too.
The Duchess is usually drawn to micro-dots, but this design was far bolder and accentuated the contrast between the colours.
Shop Monochrome Polka Dots
You can also get this super affordable midi skirt in white with black polka dots if you prefer. It's draped and made from comfy jersey, with a high-rise elasticated waist. There's a split at the side and you could wear this now with tights and boots, or with trainers in warmer weather.
This black and white polka dot midi dress has a classic round neckline and fabulous long balloon sleeves. It's cut with a relaxed tiered silhouette and has dainty buttons running up the front. Style with all-neutral accessories or try with a pop of colour like a fiery red.
Shop More Monochrome Favourites
Sometimes black and white can look quite stark and wearing monochrome without looking severe is a skill. Sophie took the approach of going for her favourite ultra feminine silhouette with draped sleeves.
These sleeves were also semi-sheer, which softened the black and white tones and gave the entire look a bit more dimension. Even if semi-sheer fabrics aren’t for you, going for flowy shapes or lighter materials can also help to make monochrome colours look less harsh.
A pattern like polka dots also naturally breaks things up a bit so it’s the perfect pairing for black and white designs. Unlike splashy florals or certain animal prints which can take a little more time and consideration to style, spots are one of the most versatile patterns - especially when they’re neutral.
The Duchess of Edinburgh could’ve added any colour accessories or jackets and they would have complemented her dress. As it was, we sadly didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes but she kept the rest of her ensemble very minimal, going for a dainty necklace and tiny drop earrings.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The colours and the pattern already drew the eye, so this approach ensured they remained the focus. I would imagine she wore timeless black court shoes to the event, though in spring/summer these could easily be swapped for white trainers or sandals.
Monochrome shades and polka dots can be dressed up or down with ease which gives you a lot more freedom to enjoy wearing your items at different occasions and times of day. Sticking to silhouettes that you know you love also helps ensure that you can get maximum use out of your pieces.
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves this style of fit and flare dress, so it makes sense that she stuck with this shape when she chose a more statement frock. Duchess Sophie’s outfit felt chic and understated, which was perfect for a reception that was all about honouring the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers rather than putting the royals in the limelight.
She was pictured chatting with guests, as were Queen Camilla and King Charles, who shared a special message ahead of the event.
"[To] those who provide care - whether you wear a uniform or simply the clothes you felt able to pull on in the morning - please know that the great love you show in small ways every day is an example and an inspiration to us all. It is our duty, in return, to ensure it is never taken for granted nor forgotten," he declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.