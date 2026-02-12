Jump to category:
Duchess Sophie just ticked off two trends with one outfit as she showcased how striking monochrome and polka dots can be

Neutral tones and classic prints can be far more striking than you might think

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to guests during a reception to highlight the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers at Windsor Castle on February 11, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
There are so many fashion colour trends for the upcoming season that I’m already excited about but neutral tones will always be integral to a spring capsule wardrobe. They are the most versatile and easy to style, though they can also be striking.

Duchess Sophie just attended a Windsor Castle reception for paid and unpaid carers wearing a full monochrome outfit and it instantly stood out. Her dress was black with large white polka dots running all over it and although the Princess of Wales is the royal we most associate with this print, Sophie loves a spotty frock too.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a reception to highlight the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers at Windsor Castle on February 11, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sometimes black and white can look quite stark and wearing monochrome without looking severe is a skill. Sophie took the approach of going for her favourite ultra feminine silhouette with draped sleeves.

These sleeves were also semi-sheer, which softened the black and white tones and gave the entire look a bit more dimension. Even if semi-sheer fabrics aren’t for you, going for flowy shapes or lighter materials can also help to make monochrome colours look less harsh.

A pattern like polka dots also naturally breaks things up a bit so it’s the perfect pairing for black and white designs. Unlike splashy florals or certain animal prints which can take a little more time and consideration to style, spots are one of the most versatile patterns - especially when they’re neutral.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to guests during a reception to highlight the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh could’ve added any colour accessories or jackets and they would have complemented her dress. As it was, we sadly didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes but she kept the rest of her ensemble very minimal, going for a dainty necklace and tiny drop earrings.

The colours and the pattern already drew the eye, so this approach ensured they remained the focus. I would imagine she wore timeless black court shoes to the event, though in spring/summer these could easily be swapped for white trainers or sandals.

Monochrome shades and polka dots can be dressed up or down with ease which gives you a lot more freedom to enjoy wearing your items at different occasions and times of day. Sticking to silhouettes that you know you love also helps ensure that you can get maximum use out of your pieces.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (left) speaks with guests during a reception to highlight the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh loves this style of fit and flare dress, so it makes sense that she stuck with this shape when she chose a more statement frock. Duchess Sophie’s outfit felt chic and understated, which was perfect for a reception that was all about honouring the inspirational work of paid and unpaid carers rather than putting the royals in the limelight.

She was pictured chatting with guests, as were Queen Camilla and King Charles, who shared a special message ahead of the event.

"[To] those who provide care - whether you wear a uniform or simply the clothes you felt able to pull on in the morning - please know that the great love you show in small ways every day is an example and an inspiration to us all. It is our duty, in return, to ensure it is never taken for granted nor forgotten," he declared.

