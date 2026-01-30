Is teal the new must-wear colour? Duchess Sophie just made a strong case with her satin dress at royal premiere

Winter isn't over but we're already thinking about spring styling and nothing brightens up a grey day quite like a pop of colour. This year's spring/summer fashion colour trends are more vibrant than the traditional pastels and Duchess Sophie just wore another shade that would be perfect for winter-into-spring. She was one of several royals who attended the Windsor Castle premiere of the new documentary, 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision' on 28th January.

Instead of shopping for a new frock, Sophie re-wore her eye-catching satin Galvan Margot dress. The high-necked piece has three quarter length sleeves and skims the body, flowing down to midi-length. This year the brand has brought out the Margot in a fresh, melon-green but the Duchess of Edinburgh's version is a deep teal.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Teal Tones

Mango Long Draped-Neck Dress £59.99/$99.99 at Mango This new-in Mango dress is a little more on the blue side of teal, but it has a high-necked silhouette that reminds me of Sophie's frock and the colour is beautiful. It's got a straight shape, very short sleeves and also comes in burgundy. Mint Velvet Teal Wool Blend Top £69/$115 at Mint Velvet You could easily layer this knitted vest over a long-sleeved t-shirt or wear it as a top in it's own right. It's got a wide, comfy waistband, a high-neckline and is made from a wool-blend fabric. Tuck into jeans and pair with boots for an easy everyday look. Nobody's Child Balloon Sleeve Dress £52/$100 (was £130/$250) at Nobody's Child Featuring feminine balloon sleeves and delicate ruching on the bodice, this midi dress would make a elegant wedding guest outfit. It fastens with a concealed zip and the bodice is lined. Pair with metallics or neutrals depending on the occasion. House of Bruar Crew-Neck Jumper £49.95/$85 at House of Bruar This House of Bruar knit comes in various colours and it's got a ribbed crew-neckline, cuffs and hem. It's made from fine 15 gauge lambswool, making it an excellent lightweight layer piece. Wear it over a shirt or on it's own - either way will look chic. Phase Eight Teal Monique Jumpsuit £139/$310 at Phase Eight New-in ahead of the spring/summer event season, this refined teal jumpsuit is an instantly eye-catching outfit. It's made from luxurious satin like the Duchess's dress and it has a cowl neckline, matching tie belt and a straight-leg shape. Boden Supersoft Boat-Neck T-Shirt £29/$45 at Boden Never underestimate the importance of staples like T-shirts in your wardrobe - they can transform an outfit and this boat-neck design is so wearable. It's fitted, with short sleeves and is made from a mix of cotton and TENCEL ™ Modal.

In some lights it appears more of a true bottle green, though there's a definite blue undertone. Whichever way you look at it, though, this shade isn't something we often see Sophie wear. She's a big fan of pink, burgundy, forest green and pastel blue, so it's lovely to see her pushing her fashion boundaries by revisiting this 2020 frock.

Though I doubt the Duchess is particularly focused on emulating the big spring/summer fashion trends for this year, high shine fabrics are set to be big and satin is one of the most understated ways to get on board with this. The sheen feels inherently luxurious even though you can pick up satin pieces quite affordably and teal and other jewel-colours complement the finish best.

Although the Royal Family are known for colour-matching their accessories to their outfits, Sophie took a different styling approach for the premiere. Her Dior court shoes were black suede with a rose gold heel and she wore a rose-gold and diamond Chopard bracelet.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Because teal is a little darker than other popular hues for 2026 like red, feel-good greens and sunshine yellow, the contrast against black shoes doesn’t look too stark. It also works with tan, white and cream which makes it surprisingly versatile for such a bold shade.

I personally love teal with denim and a teal shirt or jumper would be a far more casual way to take inspiration from Duchess Sophie’s outfit. The last time she stepped out in this Galvan piece was in July 2022 at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and she went without a jacket and wore minimal jewellery to let the frock do all the talking.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The senior royal doesn’t seem to limit herself to wearing her teal satin dress in a specific season, so it’s perfectly possible that we could see it again in 2026.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

If history were to repeat itself more exactly, Duchess Sophie could even bring it back for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.

It’s a timeless and striking outfit and she looked glamorous as she chatted with the array of stars who also attended the premiere, including Dame Judi Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Royal Foundation and Prime Video documentary film will be released on Friday 6th February and will outline King Charles’s philosophy of harmony, as seen in the work of the RF.