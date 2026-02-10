Helen Skelton’s bold skirt added a fresh feel to springtime florals; it's a look that will lift any wardrobe
The presenter opted for a trending shade to update her petal-powered piece
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
While they may not be groundbreaking, florals really are a fashion fail-safe at this time of year. As we move towards spring, no other print feels quite as cheerful and uplifting as a classic botanical, and Helen Skelton just gave the timeless pattern a punchy new look for this season with a bright, bold skirt.
The presenter looked fresh while on ‘Morning Live’ in a minty-coloured jumper and spring-green skirt combination from Zara, which she finished with a pair of grassy-hued heels. The whole outfit worked together tonally, and the star’s choice of a printed skirt and block coloured top added a joyful vibe to her look.
A great outfit to emulate for date night dressing, and if you swapped out the stilettos for a pair of trainers, you'll be all set for some weekend plans too. A floral skirt will make a wise addition to any wardrobe, and although Helen’s exact one has sold out, we have found some similar styles below, as well as the exact jumper, which will all recreate her look nicely.
A post shared by BBC Morning Live (@bbcmorninglive)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
Exact Match
A subtle glitzy gem neckline adds some glamour to this otherwise low-key knit that will work wonders to lift your daytime looks.
A pair of colour-pop court shoes are a great styling tool to add some fun to any look - use this pair to update a jeans and blazer combination.
Shop More Skirts
Crafted for petites, if you're under 5ft3 and have struggled to find midis that don't end up as maxis, this Hobbs design is literally made for you. Wear it with heels or your best white trainers.
Oversized botanicals are quite busy, so it's best to stick to plainer tops when it comes to styling your skirt. Take note from Helen and go for a soft minty-toned jumper or try a simple white shirt to keep things understated and classic, or to add wow-factor to your patterned piece, try wearing your petal-covered design with other shouty shades.
Keeping in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, try pairing popular spring green hues with a hot pink blouse or a sunny yellow sweatshirt, which will feel fresh and timely for the season ahead.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.