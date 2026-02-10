Helen Skelton’s bold skirt added a fresh feel to springtime florals; it's a look that will lift any wardrobe

While they may not be groundbreaking, florals really are a fashion fail-safe at this time of year. As we move towards spring, no other print feels quite as cheerful and uplifting as a classic botanical, and Helen Skelton just gave the timeless pattern a punchy new look for this season with a bright, bold skirt.

The presenter looked fresh while on ‘Morning Live’ in a minty-coloured jumper and spring-green skirt combination from Zara, which she finished with a pair of grassy-hued heels. The whole outfit worked together tonally, and the star’s choice of a printed skirt and block coloured top added a joyful vibe to her look.

A great outfit to emulate for date night dressing, and if you swapped out the stilettos for a pair of trainers, you'll be all set for some weekend plans too. A floral skirt will make a wise addition to any wardrobe, and although Helen’s exact one has sold out, we have found some similar styles below, as well as the exact jumper, which will all recreate her look nicely.

Shop More Skirts

Phase Eight Presley Leaf Print Skirt £45 (was £69) at Phase Eight The gathered detailing to one side of this skirt gives it a modern shape that will upgrade a simple white shirt or a plain grey t-shirt. Boden Double Cloth Smocked Skirt £42 (was £70) at Boden An elasticated waistband means that this one will sit snuggly at your middle while being comfy to wear and the vintage-style print will breathe new life into your weekend attire. Hobbs Petite Cassidy Paisley Skirt £49 at John Lewis Crafted for petites, if you're under 5ft3 and have struggled to find midis that don't end up as maxis, this Hobbs design is literally made for you. Wear it with heels or your best white trainers.

Oversized botanicals are quite busy, so it's best to stick to plainer tops when it comes to styling your skirt. Take note from Helen and go for a soft minty-toned jumper or try a simple white shirt to keep things understated and classic, or to add wow-factor to your patterned piece, try wearing your petal-covered design with other shouty shades.

Keeping in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, try pairing popular spring green hues with a hot pink blouse or a sunny yellow sweatshirt, which will feel fresh and timely for the season ahead.