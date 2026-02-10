Jump to category:
Helen Skelton’s bold skirt added a fresh feel to springtime florals; it's a look that will lift any wardrobe

The presenter opted for a trending shade to update her petal-powered piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)
While they may not be groundbreaking, florals really are a fashion fail-safe at this time of year. As we move towards spring, no other print feels quite as cheerful and uplifting as a classic botanical, and Helen Skelton just gave the timeless pattern a punchy new look for this season with a bright, bold skirt.

The presenter looked fresh while on ‘Morning Live’ in a minty-coloured jumper and spring-green skirt combination from Zara, which she finished with a pair of grassy-hued heels. The whole outfit worked together tonally, and the star’s choice of a printed skirt and block coloured top added a joyful vibe to her look.

A great outfit to emulate for date night dressing, and if you swapped out the stilettos for a pair of trainers, you'll be all set for some weekend plans too. A floral skirt will make a wise addition to any wardrobe, and although Helen’s exact one has sold out, we have found some similar styles below, as well as the exact jumper, which will all recreate her look nicely.

Oversized botanicals are quite busy, so it's best to stick to plainer tops when it comes to styling your skirt. Take note from Helen and go for a soft minty-toned jumper or try a simple white shirt to keep things understated and classic, or to add wow-factor to your patterned piece, try wearing your petal-covered design with other shouty shades.

Keeping in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, try pairing popular spring green hues with a hot pink blouse or a sunny yellow sweatshirt, which will feel fresh and timely for the season ahead.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

