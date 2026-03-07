Jump to category:
Back To Top

Fruit and veggie prints are officially this season's most playful micro-trend, so when life gives you lemons... wear them

Foodie prints are cropping up all over the high street

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
THREE MODELS WEARING FRUIT PRINT CLOTHING
(Image credit: Boden, Nobody's Child, H&M)
Jump to category:

While it might not count towards your five a day, fruit and veg-covered fashion will certainly give your wardrobe a healthy boost, and this fun micro trend seems to be sprouting up all over the high street.

The key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026 make it clear that polka dots and stripes are firmly on the pattern agenda for the coming months, but I'm seeing foodie prints all over the high street this season.

Shop the Look

I challenge you not to smile at the fruit and vegetable patch-inspired buys above. This look is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously, so it's ideal for breathing new life into your weekend attire.

The key to keeping foodie prints looking grown-up and polished is all down to how you style them. Avoid anything else heavily printed or shouty, and instead team your piece with understated classics like a crisp white shirt, raffia accessories or your favourite blue denim.

This will mean your outfit will work with and around your five-a-day item rather than feeling OTT or clashy - keep it simple and let your fresh buy have its moment in the spotlight.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top