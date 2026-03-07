Fruit and veggie prints are officially this season's most playful micro-trend, so when life gives you lemons... wear them

While it might not count towards your five a day, fruit and veg-covered fashion will certainly give your wardrobe a healthy boost, and this fun micro trend seems to be sprouting up all over the high street.

The key spring/summer fashion trends of 2026 make it clear that polka dots and stripes are firmly on the pattern agenda for the coming months, but I'm seeing foodie prints all over the high street this season.

From zingy lemons and sunny bananas to juicy tomatoes. The vegetable-patch pieces can be found at all price points, too. It may sound a bit out there, but foodie-prints can be just as wearable as florals and have added playfulness, giving extra joy to your warm-weather-wardrobe.

Shop the Look

I challenge you not to smile at the fruit and vegetable patch-inspired buys above. This look is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously, so it's ideal for breathing new life into your weekend attire.

The key to keeping foodie prints looking grown-up and polished is all down to how you style them. Avoid anything else heavily printed or shouty, and instead team your piece with understated classics like a crisp white shirt, raffia accessories or your favourite blue denim.

This will mean your outfit will work with and around your five-a-day item rather than feeling OTT or clashy - keep it simple and let your fresh buy have its moment in the spotlight.