Katie Holmes' quilted ballet pumps are the spring footwear choice worth investing in
Signalling the start of the warmer season, we're taking inspiration from Katie Holmes lightweight flats, floaty skirt and coral t-shirt
Earlier this week, Katie Holmes signalled the start of spring by wearing a coral t-shirt, a floaty white midi-skirt, and the hero shoes she keeps returning to: Vivaia's coveted ballet pumps.
Ballet pumps continue to be a key style amongst the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and they are a great choice for spring styling. Lightweight and on-trend, they work across a range of outfits, and their flat design makes them a practical everyday choice.
Holmes' exact flats are the Square-Toe Margot V-Cut Flats, in the woven cream and apricot yellow colourway, a style from Vivaia that we have not yet seen Holmes in; although she was previously spotted in the Pointed-Toe D'Orsay Flats from the brand.
Alongside her flats, she wears a floaty poplin skirt from the California-based brand Dôen, which is ideal for warm, sunny outings, and on top she tucks in a simple coral t-shirt.
Complementing the skirt and tee, she accessorises with another key trend – the tie headscarf. Opting for a dusty blue design with a subtle white print, it works beautifully alongside the pigmented t-shirt.
Shop Katie Holmes' Pumps & Similar Styles
exact match
Made with tripe-layer cushioning, these mesh ballet flats have a comfort-first design and hidden arch support. They come in five colourways including a ruby red and a blue quilt.
Shop Katie's Look
Vivaia are renowned for its comfort-first designs and for using sustainable production processes too. Its collection of flats are a standout thanks to their triple-layer cushioning and arch support, plus their mesh material makes them machine washable too, it's no wonder they are favoured by A-listers.
This combination is the perfect example of how to effortlessly style ballet pumps or any style of flats. The trick is to balance proportions, for example, by adding more volume to your lower half and wearing a more fitted or structured top, your silhouette doesn't look overwhelmed, and the addition of sleek flats complements this further.
If you're looking for new, fresh footwear to elevate your existing spring capsule wardrobe, this style of ballet flats should certainly be considered, and we're loving the choice of a lighter colourway. Alternatively, try this footwear style alongside your best wide-leg jeans or even a denim midi-skirt.
