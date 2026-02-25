Katie Holmes' quilted ballet pumps are the spring footwear choice worth investing in

Earlier this week, Katie Holmes signalled the start of spring by wearing a coral t-shirt, a floaty white midi-skirt, and the hero shoes she keeps returning to: Vivaia's coveted ballet pumps.

Ballet pumps continue to be a key style amongst the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and they are a great choice for spring styling. Lightweight and on-trend, they work across a range of outfits, and their flat design makes them a practical everyday choice.

Holmes' exact flats are the Square-Toe Margot V-Cut Flats, in the woven cream and apricot yellow colourway, a style from Vivaia that we have not yet seen Holmes in; although she was previously spotted in the Pointed-Toe D'Orsay Flats from the brand.

(Image credit: Katie Holmes)

Alongside her flats, she wears a floaty poplin skirt from the California-based brand Dôen, which is ideal for warm, sunny outings, and on top she tucks in a simple coral t-shirt.

Complementing the skirt and tee, she accessorises with another key trend – the tie headscarf. Opting for a dusty blue design with a subtle white print, it works beautifully alongside the pigmented t-shirt.

Shop Katie Holmes' Pumps & Similar Styles

exact match Vivaia Square-Toe Margot™ V-Cut Flats £111 at Vivaia Made with tripe-layer cushioning, these mesh ballet flats have a comfort-first design and hidden arch support. They come in five colourways including a ruby red and a blue quilt. Vivaia Square-Toe Mary Janes £120 at Vivaia If you love the woven-fabric look, these square-toe Mary Janes are a great find. Offering the same comfort-first design, these are the kind of shoe you'll reach for every day. Mango Woven Strap Ballerina Flat £49.99 at Mango These ballet flats offer a textured woven finish that makes them a unique find. Perfect for sunny outings and for pairing with floaty dresses on warm evenings out, you simply can't go wrong.

Shop Katie's Look

Boden Cotton T-Shirt-Vintage Rose £25 at Boden Brighten up you're t-shirt collection with this 100% cotton style from Boden. This warm vintage rose colour will work seamlessly alongside blue denim hues. M&S Linen Rich Shirred Tie Detail Maxi Skirt £36 at M&S This shirred linen skirt is the ultimate warm-weather find. Ideal for teaming with cotton t-shirts when the temperatures rise alongside lightweight knitwear, it's light and breathable. Anthropologie Polka Dot Headscarf £22 at Anthropologie This polka dot scarf can be styled in a myriad of ways, from tying around your neck to liven up a simple white shirt or as a chic headscarf, you can even use it to accessories a handbag.

Vivaia are renowned for its comfort-first designs and for using sustainable production processes too. Its collection of flats are a standout thanks to their triple-layer cushioning and arch support, plus their mesh material makes them machine washable too, it's no wonder they are favoured by A-listers.

This combination is the perfect example of how to effortlessly style ballet pumps or any style of flats. The trick is to balance proportions, for example, by adding more volume to your lower half and wearing a more fitted or structured top, your silhouette doesn't look overwhelmed, and the addition of sleek flats complements this further.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for new, fresh footwear to elevate your existing spring capsule wardrobe, this style of ballet flats should certainly be considered, and we're loving the choice of a lighter colourway. Alternatively, try this footwear style alongside your best wide-leg jeans or even a denim midi-skirt.