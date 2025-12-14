These could be designer flats are the perfect alternative to uncomfortable heels this party season
The sparkly pumps will finish a dress or trouser outfit beautifully, minus the big spend and discomfort
The mesh ballet pump has been a rather unexpected trend that shows no signs of abating. Netted and see-through fabric footwear have been featured on multiple catwalks, and peekaboo pumps have been repeatedly spotted adorning the feet of celebs, influencers and fashion fans ever since.
I have been dreaming about the Khaite Marcy Crystal Embellished Ballet Flats, which takes the sheer shoe trend to the next level with lashings of sparkles, but sadly, my partywear budget won’t stretch, but, to my joy, Marks and Spencer have come up trumps with an excellent designer lookalike, that will make an equally fashion-forward footnote but at a fraction of the price.
The high street brand can always be relied upon for designer-inspired styles, and the Gem Studded Ballet Pump is one of its best so far. The slip-on has a semi-sheer base fabric and is adorned with diamantes that will make a luxe finishing touch to an LBD or a velvety suit in the run up to Christmas, and they will look just as special as high heels for a night out, but without any ‘ouch’ moments.
Shop the Shoes
SPEND
These flats have been a hit with the fashion set, and it's easy to see why. The sheer fabrics and glitzy crystals have a very glamorous aesthetic that will lift even the simplest of looks with minimal effort. There's a soft beige version available too.
Save
This bargain pair will recreate the catwalk look but will save you hundreds of pounds and is available in UK sizes 3-8. Use the black pair to complement a denim and cami outfit, or opt for the ruby red colourway to complete a festive knit and trouser ensemble.
I adore how sparkly the shoes are without being heavily sequinned, so they can easily work post-Xmas for any evening plans in the new year too. Wear your sheer footwear with everything from your best skinny jeans and a blazer combination to a patterned slip skirt and cosy jumper look, and your pumps will add a touch of glam to your ensemble without feeling too much.
The see-through mesh fabrics hide nothing, though, so they're best worn without socks, and if you're so inclined, you may want to treat yourself to a fresh pedi beforehand for the most polished and put-together feel.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.