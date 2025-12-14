These could be designer flats are the perfect alternative to uncomfortable heels this party season

The mesh ballet pump has been a rather unexpected trend that shows no signs of abating. Netted and see-through fabric footwear have been featured on multiple catwalks, and peekaboo pumps have been repeatedly spotted adorning the feet of celebs, influencers and fashion fans ever since.

I have been dreaming about the Khaite Marcy Crystal Embellished Ballet Flats, which takes the sheer shoe trend to the next level with lashings of sparkles, but sadly, my partywear budget won’t stretch, but, to my joy, Marks and Spencer have come up trumps with an excellent designer lookalike, that will make an equally fashion-forward footnote but at a fraction of the price.

The high street brand can always be relied upon for designer-inspired styles, and the Gem Studded Ballet Pump is one of its best so far. The slip-on has a semi-sheer base fabric and is adorned with diamantes that will make a luxe finishing touch to an LBD or a velvety suit in the run up to Christmas, and they will look just as special as high heels for a night out, but without any ‘ouch’ moments.

SPEND KHAITE Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £750 at NET-A-PORTER These flats have been a hit with the fashion set, and it's easy to see why. The sheer fabrics and glitzy crystals have a very glamorous aesthetic that will lift even the simplest of looks with minimal effort. There's a soft beige version available too. Save M&S Gem Studded Flat Ballet Pumps £46 at M&S This bargain pair will recreate the catwalk look but will save you hundreds of pounds and is available in UK sizes 3-8. Use the black pair to complement a denim and cami outfit, or opt for the ruby red colourway to complete a festive knit and trouser ensemble.

I adore how sparkly the shoes are without being heavily sequinned, so they can easily work post-Xmas for any evening plans in the new year too. Wear your sheer footwear with everything from your best skinny jeans and a blazer combination to a patterned slip skirt and cosy jumper look, and your pumps will add a touch of glam to your ensemble without feeling too much.

The see-through mesh fabrics hide nothing, though, so they're best worn without socks, and if you're so inclined, you may want to treat yourself to a fresh pedi beforehand for the most polished and put-together feel.