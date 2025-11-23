Jump to category:
Back To Top

Trust me, festive knits don’t have to be naff – these jolly jumpers will add some joy to your wardrobe in the chicest way

Bring some Christmassy fun to your closet while keeping cosy and elegant with these woolly wonders

five models wearing christmas jumpers
(Image credit: M&S, H&M, Next, TU Clothing, Boden)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

In the past, Christmas jumpers have had a bit of a bad reputation. The novelty knit was often seen as a bit tacky and used to be an item that would be worn once, then stored away until the following year. More recently, though, the wintery woolly has become much more of a style staple, and almost every brand on the high street will have an iteration of the jolly jumper, so there is one to suit any wardrobe and budget.

Whether you are a colour and sparkle lover, or prefer something a little more subtle, you are spoilt for choice right now, and you will definitely find something to channel some Christmas spirit into your closet, minus flashing lights, kitsch prints or sweaty fabrics.

a model wearing a tartan christmas jumper

(Image credit: Next)

Shop Christmas Jumpers

While jolly jumpers are usually an off-duty thing, you really don't need to reserve your knitwear just for daytime plans. Take your sweater to after-hours by styling it with an A-line metallic or leather skirt and finishing with shiny gold jewels, or add a smarter spin to your knit that will work at the office by layering it over a white shirt and tailored trousers.

The key to keeping your festive wear looking chic is to style it up with pieces that you'd normally wear with your everyday knitwear, rather than anything else with an overly Christmassy theme. Avoid novelty earrings or other busy prints in your look, and keep things simple to let your sweater have its moment of glory.

Buy a Christmas jumper now, and you'll get plenty of wear out of it throughout December, and make sure you check out our guide on the best way to store jumpers, so it'll still be in perfect condition for next year and beyond too.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top