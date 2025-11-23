Trust me, festive knits don’t have to be naff – these jolly jumpers will add some joy to your wardrobe in the chicest way

In the past, Christmas jumpers have had a bit of a bad reputation. The novelty knit was often seen as a bit tacky and used to be an item that would be worn once, then stored away until the following year. More recently, though, the wintery woolly has become much more of a style staple, and almost every brand on the high street will have an iteration of the jolly jumper, so there is one to suit any wardrobe and budget.

Whether you are a colour and sparkle lover, or prefer something a little more subtle, you are spoilt for choice right now, and you will definitely find something to channel some Christmas spirit into your closet, minus flashing lights, kitsch prints or sweaty fabrics.

The current, contemporary designs really are easy to style up, and they look and feel elegant too. You can wear yours with everything from jeans and trainers for a day of present shopping, to a chic leather skirt and heels for festive cocktails, or with some sequin trousers and velvet pumps for the big day itself - and you can re-wear them again next December too, without feeling like they've dated. I've cherry-picked the best and most sophisticated Christmas jumpers to see you through the coming weeks in style.

Shop Christmas Jumpers

While jolly jumpers are usually an off-duty thing, you really don't need to reserve your knitwear just for daytime plans. Take your sweater to after-hours by styling it with an A-line metallic or leather skirt and finishing with shiny gold jewels, or add a smarter spin to your knit that will work at the office by layering it over a white shirt and tailored trousers.

The key to keeping your festive wear looking chic is to style it up with pieces that you'd normally wear with your everyday knitwear, rather than anything else with an overly Christmassy theme. Avoid novelty earrings or other busy prints in your look, and keep things simple to let your sweater have its moment of glory.

Buy a Christmas jumper now, and you'll get plenty of wear out of it throughout December, and make sure you check out our guide on the best way to store jumpers, so it'll still be in perfect condition for next year and beyond too.