Jessica Ennis-Hill uses this trending knitwear style to give her jeans and jumper outfit formula staying power for early spring

When it comes to jumper trends this season, argyle knits have been a runaway success. Thanks to our love of heritage-inspired wardrobes, this pattern has dominated sweater sales, and Jessica Ennis-Hill is just another celebrity in a longline of famous faces to showcase this wintery pattern.

In recent weeks, we’ve had Katie Holmes’ gorgeous harlequin sweater and Emma Willis’ argyle cashmere t-shirt to take inspiration from, and now Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has cemented the easy spring style as the perfect jumper to carry us into the (slightly) warmer weather.

Embracing a classic preppy style, the timeless diamond pattern of Jessica’s knit received a modern twist by the striking blocks of navy, forest green, and cobalt blue hues. And while her Next argyle crew neck knitted jumper with wool is currently out of stock, there are plenty of other styles to shop on the high street, making it an easy look to replicate. Celebrating her 40th birthday, Jessica paired her timeless sweater with mid-wash blue jeans for a relaxed but cosy finish.

hasThere’s no doubt that our current love for heritage-inspired prints like argyle have been borne from Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits, with her countryside-chic aesthetic proving the power of hero patterns like tartan and checks. Bold and eye-catching, yet timeless and easy-to-style, there’s really nothing not to like about the look.

Whether styled with jeans like Jessica, or with other winter staples like tailored trousers or midi skirts, heritage knitwear is both polished enough for the office, and yet still cool and casual enough for weekend wear.

It’s this wearable and timeless look that’s stretching out the continued popularity of argyle and harlequin knits, with the easy spring style meaning we’re certainly going to be transitioning our current favourite jumpers into our spring capsule wardrobes, and wearing them come autumn too, now that really is great cost-per-wear.