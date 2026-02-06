Jessica Ennis-Hill uses this trending knitwear style to give her jeans and jumper outfit formula staying power for early spring
Her easy spring style is one we’ll be recreating all season long
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
When it comes to jumper trends this season, argyle knits have been a runaway success. Thanks to our love of heritage-inspired wardrobes, this pattern has dominated sweater sales, and Jessica Ennis-Hill is just another celebrity in a longline of famous faces to showcase this wintery pattern.
In recent weeks, we’ve had Katie Holmes’ gorgeous harlequin sweater and Emma Willis’ argyle cashmere t-shirt to take inspiration from, and now Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has cemented the easy spring style as the perfect jumper to carry us into the (slightly) warmer weather.
Embracing a classic preppy style, the timeless diamond pattern of Jessica’s knit received a modern twist by the striking blocks of navy, forest green, and cobalt blue hues. And while her Next argyle crew neck knitted jumper with wool is currently out of stock, there are plenty of other styles to shop on the high street, making it an easy look to replicate. Celebrating her 40th birthday, Jessica paired her timeless sweater with mid-wash blue jeans for a relaxed but cosy finish.
A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill)
A photo posted by on
Shop Argyle Knitwear
This luxe jumper is made from a blend of 95% recycled cashmere and 5% recycled wool, giving its medium-weight knit a soft-to-the-touch feel. One of the best cashmere jumpers, grey is set to be one of the big spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2026, so get ahead of the curve and start wearing it now.
With a similar oversized argyle pattern and muted colour palette to Jessica's sold-out knit, this Zara jumper is a great alternative. In a selection of earthy hues, this knit is ideal for styling with brown outfit ideas, to really make those chocolatey hues pop. However, it will look great with denim too.
Cut to a flattering slim fit, this jumper gives the traditional argyle pattern an eye-catching flair with studded detailing added to the knit for a rich texture. In a host of neutral hues, this is the kind of classic jumper that will be in your winter capsule wardrobe for many years to come.
When it comes to the British heritage trend, few do it as well as British clothing brand Boden, and the label has leaned into argyle and harlequin knitwear in a big way. But rather than keep it neutral and quiet, the print-forward label has added its own colour, maximalist spin.
An oversized argyle pattern brings a super wearable look to this Zara jumper, with the neutral colour palette making it a versatile staple. A less traditional take on the pattern, this slouchy silhouette is perfect for pairing with cosy leggings and boots when heading for cool spring walks.
There goes the sound of us hitting add to basket in a flash, with this cute, cropped Karen Millen argyle cardigan currently on sale at 40% off. It's also available in red and pink and is a great switch out for a classic blazer, if you want something softer, that will help to nip-in your shape.
hasThere’s no doubt that our current love for heritage-inspired prints like argyle have been borne from Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits, with her countryside-chic aesthetic proving the power of hero patterns like tartan and checks. Bold and eye-catching, yet timeless and easy-to-style, there’s really nothing not to like about the look.
Whether styled with jeans like Jessica, or with other winter staples like tailored trousers or midi skirts, heritage knitwear is both polished enough for the office, and yet still cool and casual enough for weekend wear.
It’s this wearable and timeless look that’s stretching out the continued popularity of argyle and harlequin knits, with the easy spring style meaning we’re certainly going to be transitioning our current favourite jumpers into our spring capsule wardrobes, and wearing them come autumn too, now that really is great cost-per-wear.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.