Cold weather getting you down? Sian Welby's heritage-inspired jumper will keep you cosy in style

January is always a grey and chilly month, and this year has started with a seriously cold snap, leaving us with frosty mornings and sprinklings of snow. When the weather is like this, only a cosy knit will do, and if you’re on the hunt for a new winter woolly now that your festive jumpers are packed away, you can find all the inspiration you’ll need from one of Sian Welby’s latest looks.

The stylish star opted for an argyle sweater while on 'This Morning' earlier this week, and the soft neutral tones combined with subtle white embellishment were the perfect mix of chic and cosy that buddied up nicely with her similarly-hued trousers. The presenter’s fresh take on the traditional heritage-inspired jumper may look designer, but it’s by River Island and costs less than £40.

Sian’s choice of winter top feels very fresh for the new year and will keep you snuggled in style over the coming weeks, but it's also a total classic, so you can easily wear it again next year too. You can recreate her look with the hero buys below, including the very same jumper, but don’t hang about, as there are only a couple of sizes left.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Argyle knits

River Island Beige Knitted Argyle Long Sleeve Top £32 at River Island The delicate blend of biscuit and oatmeal hues is like a wardrobe palette cleanser after all the kitsch knits and heavy embellishment of December. Try wearing it with similarly toned trousers, like the star, and add ankle boots and gold jewellery. While this isn't an exact match, it is from the same brand in a very similar colourway.

Shop More Argyle Knits

Ro&Zo Argyle Pure Wool Jumper £129 at John Lewis A pure wool sweater will feel wonderfully soft to wear and will keep you toasty on even the most frosty of mornings. Team it with a pair of pale pink trousers for a spring-ready feel or wear it with camel-toned corduroy. River Island Cream Argyle Jumper £46 at River Island This oversized jumper is like a cuddle in knitwear form and will cancel out the chill when worn with your favourite denim and best winter coat. Try wearing over a buttoned white shirt for a preppy spin. Brave Soul Round Neck Argyle Knit Cardigan £34 (Was £54) at Debenhams This button-down take on the heritage trend can easily be layered over a fine-knit roll neck or a plain white t-shirt. Add your barrel leg jeans and trainers for the weekend and then switch to tailored bottoms and loafers for an office-ready feel.

An argyle jumper is a bit of a winter capsule wardrobe staple and feels particularly special for this season, as the heritage trend is still going strong. Unsure of what the heritage trend is? Take a look at Claudia Winkleman's outfits while presenting The Traitors - it's a mix of outdoorsy fabrics, vintage-looking prints, androgynous separates and chunky footwear. The whole aesthetic is timeless and very easy to wear, and a soft, argyle-patterned knit like Sian's will show it off beautifully.