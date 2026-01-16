Emma Willis proves even cold weather-ready looks can be chic as she styles a heritage argyle knit with trending leather trousers

Her wardrobe just keeps getting better

Emma Willis
Snapped on the BBC's The One Show, Emma Willis once again proved her fashion credentials in a look that was as trendy as it was timeless, and certainly an ensemble that we can't stop thinking about recreating.

Sharing a clip of the episode to Instagram, Emma Willis is seen chatting in a cosy, cashmere t-shirt from ME+EM, that has a distinct argyle pattern on it, tapping into the must-have autumn/winter fashion trend 2025 for heritage style. And even though we're heavily prepping for spring, there is no doubt that winter is set to stay with us for at least a couple more months.

Emma Willis nails heritage trend styling

Emma's outfit was a great smart-casual outfit idea, polished enough for the office, and yet still cool enough for weekend wear. The cashmere knit, might have featured short sleeves, but this simply makes it easy to layer under jackets, and wear long into early spring, when breathable knitwear is a must.

Leather trousers have definitely enjoyed a resurgence this winter, and with chocolate brown one of the most popular autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025, they're certainly a style you can still wear now. And thanks to the autumnal hue, you can pack them up in April and get them back out for another season come October.

Although Emma's exact jumper is largely sold out, there is still the pink and brown colourway available, and we've rounded up some other supremely lovely argyle knits below, because between Emma and Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits, the heritage trend is here to stay for some time.

Get the look

Emma Willis never fails to impress in the style stakes. Her often androgynous take on a trend is always wearable, polished and easy to recreate, and her argyle knit t-shirt and leather trouser combo stays true to form on that front.

While we are in a period of transition, bookmarking spring outfit ideas for future use, there is no doubt that the cold and dreary weather is here for the next couple of months and so don't shun those winter trends just yet.

Heritage aesthetics were big news on the runway but the love the look has received from fashion fans and celebrities has undoubtably increased its popularity hugely, and we see this evidently in the vast array of argyle sweaters and cardigans available on the high street, but as this look is so wearable and timeless, you won't here any complaints from us, just the sound of us clicking to add to our baskets.

