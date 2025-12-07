Emma Willis just gave this season's heritage trend an evening-ready spin, which really elevates the whole look

The heritage trend has been a huge look over the last few weeks. After massive success across the AW25 catwalks, it’s an aesthetic that has quickly filtered down to the high street, and there are plenty of celebrities showing it off too.

The trend is all about combining highland vibes, outdoorsy fabrics, cosy knits and vintage check patterns into one chic but eclectic look. It's absolutely perfect during the chillier months, thanks to the preference for wool fabrics and luxe layers.

It's not just a daytime look either, as proven by Emma Willis, who worked the trend while on the red carpet last week. True to form, the star gave it her own stylish spin, and mixed a classic heritage style black kilt and fluffy jumper ensemble with a shiny satin bomber and a pair of chunky loafers. The outfit was unexpected but worked beautifully, and her choice of both classic and contemporary items in one outfit really wowed at the event in central London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

A kilt skirt is a great way to add a touch of heritage to your wardrobe, and if you opt for a darker-toned piece like Emma’s, you’ll find plenty of pieces to style it with. Try bold stripes and a jacket, or give it a dressier feel with a silky blouse and knee-high boots.

The high-cut, fitted waist combined with the pleated A-line shape is very flattering on most body types, too, so you’ll look and feel your best every time you wear it.