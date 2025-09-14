Think catwalk fashion is unrelatable? Think again. Here are the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends 2025

The autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 are here to refresh your wardrobe, and if you've ever thought that catwalk trends are too unrelatable to take note of, let me have my Devil Wears Prada moment, please.

Whether you choose to buy into the narrative of new season style, the truth is, every item we pick up on the high street is in some way influenced by the four major fashion cities' bi-annual shows. And while yes, some trends are a little bit 'out there', for the most part, the majority of the season's influences can be translated to all ages and body types.

And this autumn/winter is no different. Packed full of styles you might already have in your wardrobe, embracing the latest fashion trends is all about pulling on the resources you already have and peppering your autumn capsule wardrobe with some thoughtful new purchases to add a freshness to your look.

11 autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 that will define the season ahead

The autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 overall have a longevity feel to them this season. Over the past few years, I've seen trending styles last longer, with colour and print themes spanning over 12 to 18 months, making it easier and more cost-effective when you do invest.

With a largely timeless appeal, for a/w 2025, there is a host of styles we've seen before, and many I would wager that you already have in your wardrobe, meaning you can dust off some of your old autumn outfit ideas and re-wear them, without them feeling dated.

A season defined by layering and texture, autumn/winter is by far my personal favourite, offering so many more opportunities for clothing that reflects our tastes. Whichever of these you choose, use them to breathe new life into the basics that underpin your existing wardrobe.

1. Leopard Print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailed by the fashion pack as a neutral, we saw lashings of leopard print at the likes of Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Valentino and Khaite. One of fashion's favourite prints, if you are already a lover of big cat energy, then you will certainly have some already in your wardrobe that you can revisit, or refresh with some new high street buys.

One print trend that affordable brands nail so well, while there is definitely still an appetite for snake prints, particularly in accessories, leopard print has certainly roared its way back to centre stage, and I for one am thrilled by the prospect.

If you're wondering how to style leopard print, a dress is probably one of the easiest ways to wear this look, delivering instant autumn vibes, I have, however, seen lots of leopard print coats both on and off the runway, so if you really want to make a statement with your outerwear this season, it's one to look out for.

MANGO Leopard-Print Long Coat £139.99 at Mango (US/MX) For those who love leopard print but don't want faux fur, this has a lovely tactile feel, but with a tailored silhouette, giving you the drama of the print without the bulk of the faux fur fabric. Pair with everything from denim to more tailored styles. Boden Emilia Cotton Crew Jumper-Cheetah Pop £69 at Boden Or keep it simple. This cotton crew neck jumper allows you to give a soft nod to the trend, upping those stylish tops to wear with jeans outfits without feeling too fashion-forward. Great from autumn through to spring, the cotton fabric keeps it light and breathable.

2. Pencil Skirts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite making its runway re-debut back in February/March, I wasn't quite sure the world was ready to re-embrace the pencil skirt, but I was wrong. After spotting a host of celebrities wearing skirt suits, I'm declaring the pencil skirt very much back in fashion.

After several seasons of relaxed tailoring, it's an interesting power play to see the fitted skirt suit back on the agenda, but perhaps we are finally ready to put athleisure to one side and get back to more fitted silhouettes, well, at least some of the time.

Spotted in numerous colour iterations everywhere from Calvin Klein and Gucci, to Fendi and Givenchy, there were plenty of big brands backing the return of this look. Offering a more traditionally 'feminine' silhouette, you can soften this style by teaming it with cosy knits. Of go all suited and booted with shirts and blazers.

COS Layered Sheer Checked Midi Skirt £95 at H&M Checks are once again a trend for the season (although they did not make my big 12, you should expect to see checks, as always, across the high street this autumn/winter) and this skirt is a great little nod to the print, as well as being in a pencil silhouette. ZARA Zw Collection Animal Print Pencil Skirt £55.99 at Zara While leopard is under the spotlight this autumn, don't fully discount other wildlife prints. Zebra and snake are still there in the background, and I love this monochromatic skirt for adding a little punch to your separates. Team with a black, white or red sweater.

3. Sheer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, this is probably the biggest leap of faith, but stay with me. Yes, on the catwalk, models dared to bare all, with designers sending models down with their smalls on show, but when it comes to making this look work in real life, there are some easy solutions to keeping your modesty.

Spotted at the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera, Louis Vuitton and MM6 Maison Margiela, a lot of designers leant into this look, making it one of the big ones for the season, especially as we head into party season. Spotted on Anne Hathaway, when she was in character as Andy Sachs, I have no doubt that this will still be a style theme next spring/summer too.

So how do you make it work? You can do sheer, with something underneath. Whether that's adding a long sleeve or cami under a sheer top, a slip under a skirt, or a slip dress under a see-through frock, these little tweaks will still highlight the sheer trend, but make them wearable.

ZARA Gathered Organza Skirt £79.99 at Zara This ethereal skirt is a beauty, but on its own, pretty unwearable. Styled over a silky slip skirt, hemmed to just above the end of this design, and you have a gorgeous, occasionwear look. Pair with a cable knit for a casual, directional feel, or match the party feel with a silky blouse. River Island Green Premium Sheer Floral Print Shirt £54 at River Island Want your barely there look to be, well, barely noticeable? A sheer printed silhouette, such as a frothy blouse, is a great option. If you are still showing too much, then slip on a camisole underneath for extra coverage, you'll still get plenty of that sheer styling on the arms.

4. Polka Dots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A print that has more summer connotations than autumn, polka dots snuck back onto the winter runways at the likes of Nina Ricci, Moschino and Marc Jacobs.

Spotted (no pun intended) in all guises, from furry jackets to monochromatic dresses and seventies-leaning blouses, this is just one of many reasons that I always say a polka dot is worth investing in.

Wearable pretty much all year, for any occasion, if you were about to put your spots away for the next six months, get them back out again, because this trend is going nowhere.

Simply Be Black Spot Print Spun Viscose Belted Shirt Dress £38 at Simply Be This dress instantly reminded me of the Moschino design shown above, but thanks to the shirt dress silhouette and great size range, it's so accessible. In a monochromatic colour palette, it's easy to pair up with existing wardrobe heroes. When it comes to flat shoes to wear with dresses, this will pair easily with everything from boots to loafers. M&S Collection Polka Dot Midaxi Skirt £36 at M&S In one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, chocolate brown (more of this later), this midaxi skirt is the perfect autumnal buy. Accented with white polka dots, this silky style will look great paired with boots and a chunky white jumper to highlight the print and give your whole look a quiet luxury feel.

5. Stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with polka dots, stripes are a look that stands the test of time. But it's not just about the classic Breton this season, although those are still very much du jour; this season, stripes are pretty bold and punchy.

From the likes of Christopher John Rogers to Fendi and Marni, stripes came in all colours and directions. And having just watched Ralph Lauren's spring/summer 2026 show, stripes are a look that is sticking around, so get on board now, and you can wear those buys into spring.

As with spots, this pattern is available on a range of clothing items, so whether you want to be daring with trousers or stick to a simple striped top, just adding one of these to your outfit rotations can offer instant refresh. When it comes to colour, the world's your oyster, from multi coloured to muted hues, ask yourself, 'what colour suits me', and go from there.

Boden Emilia Cotton Crew Jumper-Chestnut/pink Stripe £69 at Boden Berry and pink hues together feel both autumnal and fresh. A gorgeous colour combo, this simple sweater is an easy way to add stripes to your look. Keep it casual with jeans, or use this top to add colour and interest to a skirt outfit, half tucking into the waistband. Karen Millen Leather Stripe Mix Full Midi Skirt £399 at Karen Millen UK Leather is always a good investment, and this striped skirt is no exception. While there is a matching top, this skirt can pair easily with other neutrals, thanks to the muted hues. In a flattering A-line cut, with a figure-lengthening vertical stripe, it's a great autumn buy.

6. Black is the new black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The return of fashionistas' favourite colour, while black is never truly out of our wardrobes, it has been a while since the inky hue has been celebrated to the extent that we saw at the likes of Hermès, McQueen, Junya Watanabe and Yohji Yamamoto.

Whether you're after the best black dresses, a chic leather coat, or just some sombre styling for everyday, black is most certainly black in fashion and we know that every single person has a heap of pieces that they can make work for this look.

But how do you keep it feeling modern? If you buy one thing for this trend, make it outerwear. Whether you opt for a tailored winter iteration, a leather biker or a chic trench silhouette, a smart new coat will instantly update everything you pair it with.

MANGO Long Leather-Effect Trench Coat With Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom £109.99 at Mango The best trench coats are synonymous with autumn, and while a real leather design would be exceptional, the cost would be staggering, so this faux leather iteration is a brilliant choice for getting a catwalk-worthy look on a tighter budget. Reiss Ruched Sleeveless Maxi Dress in Black £198 at Reiss Party season is nearly upon us, and I always find that the autumn/winter season whizzes by. This maxi silhouette with gorgeous ruching through the body is ideal for highlighting curves, whilst also skimming your figure for a flattering fit.

7. Browns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you bought into the Mocha Mousse trend, rejoin, because browns are sticking around for at least another six months. From latte to espresso, brown is sort of the new black (yes, even if black is back), and you'll find brown hues in every item of clothing, for every occasion and at all price points.

A neutral colourway that is softer, and subsequently more flattering than black for most people, you can pair your new season brown styles with pretty much anything and everything, but keeping them teamed with other neutrals, particularly cream, will ensure your outfits look expensive.

Shown on the catwalks of fashion week favourites Tod's, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham, the fact that these designers are all backing this aesthetic makes it a sure-fire hit. This colourway is one you'll see influence the handbag trends 2025 too, as a brown bag will go with your entire wardrobe.

Boden Suede Straight Leg Trousers-Dark Chocolate £359 at Boden Last autumn was the year of the leather trouser, but fashion's love affair with suede is extending past handbags and onto trousers and skirts for autumn. This gorgeous chocolate brown pair can be worn for the office with loafers, a blouse and a blazer, or dressed down with a jumper and ballet flats. ME+EM The Perfect Little Biker Jacket £750 at Me+Em This is a push-the-boat-out kind of buy, but a brown leather jacket, particularly in an espresso hue, will look the epitome of quiet luxury, and makes a welcome change from standard black iteration of this silhouette too.

8. Furry textures

(Image credit: Getty Images wearing fur or faux fur)

A faux fur jacket is one that always hits the mark when the temperatures plummet, particularly as the festive season takes hold. A glamorous way of upping the ante on your outerwear, a faux fur jacket adds instant cosiness, without sacrificing fashion sense; on the contrary, it makes quite the statement.

With iterations of this look showcased at Simone Rocha, Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Michael Kors, designers from several major fashion cities all backed the look, and whether you go for full and floofy or just a gentle, minimal design, getting tactile is a key part of this trend.

While neutral hues of tan and cream form the basis of this look, you can also expect leopard prints and jet black styles to be amongst the most trend-worthy of styles.

Autograph Faux Fur Collared Longline Coat £179 at M&S This M&S coat is selling fast, so I'm hoping for an early autumn restock to satisfy the demand. With a shaggy-haired appearance, this coat has beautiful movement, and I love the bright cream hue. The White Company Faux Fur Jacket £220 at The White Company Another light and bright design, this will help to lift any darker ensembles you have planned for the season, and it will look particularly brilliant with tan and toffee tones.

9. Capes and drapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest looks of last year is back as one of the coat trends 2025. When it comes to capes and drapes, we're really talking about two distinct outerwear styles. From classic capes to coats with inbuilt scarves that you can sling over your shoulder, or drape around yourself, both of these silhouettes are about adding drama and glamour to your everyday.

Not one to reserve simply for evening wear, although they are definitely fancy enough, we're looking to high street style steals to help us bring a little runway momentum every time we step outside.

While there is no set fabric or colourway for this trend, generally speaking, as with more of your outerwear, you want to stick to neutral hues for both longevity and practicality. Spotted on the runway at Calvin Klein, Tod's, Chanel, Altuzarra, Khaite and Brandon Maxwell, this is a look you should expect to see on your commute, daily.

COS Double-Faced Wool Scarf Jacket £189 at Cos Cos is excellent at luxury staples and this jacket fits that narrative beautifully. Crafted from cosy but breathable wool, in this luxe grey hue, the attached scarf helps you to not only keep warm, but accessorise with minimal effort. ME+EM Wool-Blend Engineered Seam Cape Coat £495 at Me+Em I love a cape, although carrying a shoulder bag with this style is a big no-no. Instead, try slipping a small crossbody bag under your cape, or reach for one of this season's top-handle styles, adding a dose of practicality.

10. Bohemian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boho style burst back onto the scene in the summer, and if, like me, this fits your style spirit, you'll be thrilled to know that this look, seen at the likes of Zimmermann, McQueen and Chloé, is here for at least another six months.

For the season ahead, expect autumnal hues of tan, berry and cream to play a key role in this look. From paisley prints and bow-fronted blouses to boho maxi dresses, which are just perfect for pairing with knee-high boots (hello autumn/winter shoe trends 2025), this look has a relaxed glamour to it that can be dressed up or down with ease.

This is a trend that also loves layering, so don't be afraid to borrow from other directional styles. Adding a faux fur over your paisley maxi is ideal for this aesthetic.

Monsoon Farah Embroidered Velvet Jacket Black £130 at Monsoon Embroidered trophy jackets are the signature of autumn boho style and this black and gold iteration has a regal feel. Echoing the catwalks of Alexander McQueen, this is a great option for adding interest and texture to your look. Pair over dresses, or simply with jeans and a tee. MANGO Paisley-Print Oversized Dress £99.99 at Mango If, like me, you live for the perfect summer dress, then take that spirit into autumn with the boho trend. A paisley print, with a floaty silhouette that can be layered over or under tees or knits, will help you execute the bohemian look perfectly.

11. Embellished

(Image credit: Getty Images wearing embellished outfits)

Autumn/winter isn't just my favourite season because of the layering, it's also the season of sparkle, and it is rare that the catwalks aren't at least a little bit glitzy for the final 6 months of the year. And this season is no different.

Sequin, bead and embellishment detailing boldly took to the runway at Fendi, Prada and Chanel, with Fendi's styles particularly striking - and well worth checking out. With cluster sequin details on dresses, tops and skirts, as well as statement bags, getting glitzy is about more than all-over sequins this season; it feels more craft-driven than that, and I'm absolutely loving it.

Now, of course, how you interpret this trend, like most of them, is highly down to personal choice, but I'd keep an eye out for densely bejewelled necklines that give an almost choker effect, or cluster bead detailing on simple silhouettes to help add a touch of sparkle to every day pieces.

Joanna Hope Joanna Hope Sequin Tassle Shirt £59 at Simply Be I have a similar shirt to this and it's the perfect piece for up-styling trousers or jeans outfits, for nights out. The fringing and sequin duo add lots of movement for a really fancy finish. Hobbs Embellished jumper £110 at Hobbs With pearl embellishment around the neckline, this is detailed enough for a special occasion, but also elegant and subtle enough for everyday wear if you just want a little added sparkle as we head through the season.

And there you have it. A whistle-stop tour of the 11 autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 that I think you can inject into your wardrobe with minimal effort, but with maximum results.

Whatever your style personality, there is no reason to think that the catwalks don't have some fun and fresh ideas to offer you for the season ahead, and you can get them on a high street budget too.

Before shopping, consider how these pieces will fit into your current wardrobe, so you can maximise the cost per wear of every buy, and most importantly, don't forget the basics, great jeans, a classic skirt, that can underpin the fancier, trend-driven items. Happy shopping.