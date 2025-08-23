From suede to faux-fur, these are the 6 must-know autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025
Here are the handbag trends you'll actually want to carry this season and how you can shop them now
The autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025 are all about maximalist textures, large proportions, and functionality. We've seen a huge pivot to favouring styles that are made to be worn, with supersized shoulder bags and worn-in, supple leathers and suedes. Functional and desirable, this season, the best designer handbags are combining practicality with luxurious design features.
Soft suedes in a plethora of colours are everywhere, having been heavily featured on Prada and Fendi's autumn/winter 2025 runways, and prioritising texture doesn't end there. We've noted that cosy furs and croc-embossed leather have also been a key look. Brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Marni, and Dolce & Gabbana have included plenty of tactile fabrications as a way of drawing shoppers in. Chloé has officially brought back the Paddington – yes, the cult noughties bag, now in a lighter and more refined design – although you'll have to join a waiting list to be lucky enough to snap one up. And if a new handbag isn't on your agenda, then you can update your current purse with one of this season's must-have bag charms, making appearances at Chloé, Etro and Stella McCartney. These bag accessories offer a great entry point to a brand and a way of adding a touch of designer magic to any handbag.
Nostalgia remains a consistent theme that has carried through from the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, with Miu Miu's runway featuring feminine top-handle styles in patent leathers that evoke well-loved styles from the fifties and sixties, and Khaite's top-handle silhouettes followed suit. While a love of all things noughties and nineties remains a key aesthetic throughout clothing and accessories for the months ahead.
1. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Soft Suedes
Suede in rich brown tones is by far one of the most prominent of the autumn/winter 2025 handbag trends, although we're also seeing suede make appearances in more vibrant hues, too. Rather than bohemian tassels and loud designs, brands are offering suede handbags in wearable, roomy silhouettes that feel pared-back and ready to wear. Notably, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Fendi's collections feature supple brown suede handbags; however, there are also plenty of high street styles to shop right too, and we expect more to be released when autumn is in full swing.
2. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Noughties Nostalgia
Chemena Kamali's Chloé revival has only reaffirmed the rising interest in the Paddington style, which was originally released in winter 2005. This year, the Paddington was reissued at the autumn/winter 2025 show, its 20th birthday, reimagined in burgundy, chocolate brown, and khaki. This relaunch is part of a wider shift in a desire for all things noughties-inspired, from the Fendi Baguette to the Balenciaga City Bag.
Trend Researcher & Fashion Lecturer Chelsie Hares comments, "We're in a cycle where iconic archive pieces are being re-worn and then reimagined by luxury brands as a response to this demand – I think this only confirms fashion's love of heritage". Fashion enthusiasts are engaging with styles from twenty years prior, or simply looking for designer lookalikes on the high street that have similar features.
3. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Bag charms & trinkets
Bag charms in all types of variations have been gaining interest for the past few seasons; however, this season, we expect to see them take on a more jewellery-inspired, trinket appearance. Handbags with added charms lean into a maximalist aesthetic that we've seen on the rise recently. Chloe's Paddington bag was adorned with faux-fur tails, and Fendi's show debuted a gold chain 100th anniversary charm and their one-of-a-kind doll maxi charms.
This bag offers a new take on the 1970s Coach design and is made from velvety soft suede. It's finished with gold-tone hardware that simply invites the addition of extra bag charms. Add the iconic cherry charm for extra fashion points.
4. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Supersized shoulder bags
The autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025 have seen a rise in larger-than-life shoulder bags. Heavily featured in collections by Burberry, Isabel Marant, and Balenciaga, these are the types of bags labelled the everyday hero for their practicality and functional designs. Trend Researcher Chelsie Hares comments, “There’s a notable return to investment pieces – handbags that are large, practical and versatile are being favoured instead of micro styles”. Suede, leather, slouchy or structured, there are plenty of XL shoulder bags to take your pick from this season.
5. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Plush furs
Plush fur and shearling fabrics heavily featured on this year's autumn/winter runways. Shaggy shoulder bags were spotted at Dolce & Gabbana, brown fur clutches in the A/W25 collection by Elie Saab, and even fluffy shoulder bags at Fendi. Chelsie Hares advises, "Fur textures tap into fashion's love of tactility – especially during the winter season. After years of trends favouring minimalism, there's a desire for indulgent, maximalist designs and fabrics this year".
A faux-fur shoulder bag will immediately add texture to your smart casual outfits. This soft brown design can be styled with anything, from laid-back denim jeans to your favourite eveningwear dress.
6. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Structured top-handles
Structured top-handle bags that nod to vintage styles from the 1950s were spotted all over the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Miu Miu's glossy, patent versions breathed new life into this classic silhouette, and versions were spotted in shades of all variations from airy pastels to dark autumnal neutrals. Not only were there boxy vintage-inspired silhouettes from brands such as Valentino, Miu Miu, and Fendi, but roomy top-handle totes were spotted at Dior, too.
One of the best British brands, Neous, is renowned for its quality leather sculptural designs. This best-selling bag features a chocolate brown colour, a double top handle, and a compact size for everyday use.
FAQs
What are the bag trends for autumn 2025?
Trend Research Chelsie Hares comments: "This autumn, we can expect to see plenty of designers playing with texture and size. Warm brown suedes are taking precedence as part of a wider interest in texture, seen on Prada, Balenciaga, and Fendi’s runways. Soft plush faux furs and shearling materials are key. At the same time, the return of the noughties is set to influence both luxury and high-street handbag styles".
What designer bags are in style for 2025?
This year already, there has been particular interest in noughties styles such as the original Chloe Paddington, the Balenciaga City bag, and the Fendi Baguette. Oversized shoulder bags in functional silhouettes have been at the forefront too, such as The Row's mesh tote and the De Mellier New York Tote bag. Whilst there has also been interest in doctor holdalls styles, most notably Miu Miu's Adventure nappa leather bag.
Chelsie Hares has a wealth of experience as a trend researcher and trend forecaster, alongside being an Associate Lecturer in Fashion Studies at the London College of Fashion. Her expertise includes womenswear trends, digital fashion, and fashion sustainability.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
