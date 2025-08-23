From suede to faux-fur, these are the 6 must-know autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025

The autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025 are all about maximalist textures, large proportions, and functionality. We've seen a huge pivot to favouring styles that are made to be worn, with supersized shoulder bags and worn-in, supple leathers and suedes. Functional and desirable, this season, the best designer handbags are combining practicality with luxurious design features.

Soft suedes in a plethora of colours are everywhere, having been heavily featured on Prada and Fendi's autumn/winter 2025 runways, and prioritising texture doesn't end there. We've noted that cosy furs and croc-embossed leather have also been a key look. Brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Marni, and Dolce & Gabbana have included plenty of tactile fabrications as a way of drawing shoppers in. Chloé has officially brought back the Paddington – yes, the cult noughties bag, now in a lighter and more refined design – although you'll have to join a waiting list to be lucky enough to snap one up. And if a new handbag isn't on your agenda, then you can update your current purse with one of this season's must-have bag charms, making appearances at Chloé, Etro and Stella McCartney. These bag accessories offer a great entry point to a brand and a way of adding a touch of designer magic to any handbag.

Nostalgia remains a consistent theme that has carried through from the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, with Miu Miu's runway featuring feminine top-handle styles in patent leathers that evoke well-loved styles from the fifties and sixties, and Khaite's top-handle silhouettes followed suit. While a love of all things noughties and nineties remains a key aesthetic throughout clothing and accessories for the months ahead.

1. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Soft Suedes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede in rich brown tones is by far one of the most prominent of the autumn/winter 2025 handbag trends, although we're also seeing suede make appearances in more vibrant hues, too. Rather than bohemian tassels and loud designs, brands are offering suede handbags in wearable, roomy silhouettes that feel pared-back and ready to wear. Notably, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Fendi's collections feature supple brown suede handbags; however, there are also plenty of high street styles to shop right too, and we expect more to be released when autumn is in full swing.

Prada Bonnie Large Suede Handbag £2,350 at Selfridges This luxurious tan suede handbag features a rectangular soft silhouette with double top handles. The roomy design makes it an ideal everyday handbag. & Other Stories Large Suede Tote Bag £139 at & Other Stories This large tote bag is crafted from smooth suede and has a matte finish and a decorative middle seam. Large enough to carry your essentials it's the perfect companion for office commutes. Coach Brooklyn 28 Suede Shoulder Bag £325 at Selfridges This Coach bag is a bestselling style. The compact bucket design makes it wearable from AM to PM, pairing just as well with tailoring as it will with a chic autumn maxi dress.

2. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Noughties Nostalgia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chemena Kamali's Chloé revival has only reaffirmed the rising interest in the Paddington style, which was originally released in winter 2005. This year, the Paddington was reissued at the autumn/winter 2025 show, its 20th birthday, reimagined in burgundy, chocolate brown, and khaki. This relaunch is part of a wider shift in a desire for all things noughties-inspired, from the Fendi Baguette to the Balenciaga City Bag.

Trend Researcher & Fashion Lecturer Chelsie Hares comments, "We're in a cycle where iconic archive pieces are being re-worn and then reimagined by luxury brands as a response to this demand – I think this only confirms fashion's love of heritage". Fashion enthusiasts are engaging with styles from twenty years prior, or simply looking for designer lookalikes on the high street that have similar features.

Chloe Kerala £2,950 at Net a Porter Although we are still waiting on the rerelease of the Chloé Paddington, the Kerala Bag offers a nostalgic, vintage-esque feel that's equally as mesmerising. It's made from vegetable-tanned leather and features a gold-tone metal front clip. Zara Braided Split City Bag £79.99 at Zara Combining two trends in one, this Zara bag evokes the coveted Balenciaga City Bag and comes in a delightful suede material, too. The braided handle and edge detailing make this high-street bag appear designer. Mango Bowling Shoulder Bag with Charm £49.99 at Mango With a bowling bag silhouette, a black faux leather, and gold-tone detailing, this bag reminds me of several styles favoured in the early two-thousands, including the iconic Chloé Paddington.

3. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Bag charms & trinkets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bag charms in all types of variations have been gaining interest for the past few seasons; however, this season, we expect to see them take on a more jewellery-inspired, trinket appearance. Handbags with added charms lean into a maximalist aesthetic that we've seen on the rise recently. Chloe's Paddington bag was adorned with faux-fur tails, and Fendi's show debuted a gold chain 100th anniversary charm and their one-of-a-kind doll maxi charms.

Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag £495 at Coach This bag offers a new take on the 1970s Coach design and is made from velvety soft suede. It's finished with gold-tone hardware that simply invites the addition of extra bag charms. Add the iconic cherry charm for extra fashion points. Chloe Charms Suede Hobo Bag £1,550 at Selfridges This hobo bag is finished with a gold-tone double chain and embellished with hanging pendants and the Chloé letters in a nod to the brands heritage. It also features a supple silhouette with curved lines. Free People Double Layer Swag Charm £32 at Free People If you're looking for an easy way to liven up your current handbag this double layer charm will certainly do the trick. This chain features vintage-inspired charms for maximum impact.

4. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Supersized shoulder bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The autumn/winter handbag trends of 2025 have seen a rise in larger-than-life shoulder bags. Heavily featured in collections by Burberry, Isabel Marant, and Balenciaga, these are the types of bags labelled the everyday hero for their practicality and functional designs. Trend Researcher Chelsie Hares comments, “There’s a notable return to investment pieces – handbags that are large, practical and versatile are being favoured instead of micro styles”. Suede, leather, slouchy or structured, there are plenty of XL shoulder bags to take your pick from this season.

Burberry Large Highlands Tote £1,290 at Net a Porter Burberry's Highlands tote is made from a coated-canvas material to ensure it's waterproof and is woven with signature Burberry checks. This large design is roomy and versatile enough to wear every day. Liffner Sprout Large Suede Tote £480 at Net a Porter Italian brand Liffner's aesthetic is both minimalist and impactful. This tote is made from soft green suede and features a boxy shape and a canvas-lined interior. The functional design makes this bag the perfect carry-all. & Other Stories Leather Tote Bag £169 at & Other Stories Made in India from crinkled leather, this large slouchy tote bag perfectly taps into the current handbag trends. It features a curved top with a zip closure for keeping your belongings safe and sound.

5. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Plush furs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plush fur and shearling fabrics heavily featured on this year's autumn/winter runways. Shaggy shoulder bags were spotted at Dolce & Gabbana, brown fur clutches in the A/W25 collection by Elie Saab, and even fluffy shoulder bags at Fendi. Chelsie Hares advises, "Fur textures tap into fashion's love of tactility – especially during the winter season. After years of trends favouring minimalism, there's a desire for indulgent, maximalist designs and fabrics this year".

& Other Stories Faux Fur Shoulder Bag £97 at & Other Stories A faux-fur shoulder bag will immediately add texture to your smart casual outfits. This soft brown design can be styled with anything, from laid-back denim jeans to your favourite eveningwear dress. Micheal Kors Nolita Large Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag £460 at Micheal Kors This shoulder bag taps into both the fur and the super-sized bag trend. Made from a faux shearling, it offers tactile appeal, and its large size makes it ideal for weekend trips away. Topshop Shaggy Faux Fur Shoulder Bag Off White £35 at Topshop Topshop's return has caused so much excitement. Their new collection has already included key accessories to shop for the upcoming season, including this bright white faux fur shoulder bag.

6. Autumn/Winter handbag trends of 2025: Structured top-handles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Structured top-handle bags that nod to vintage styles from the 1950s were spotted all over the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Miu Miu's glossy, patent versions breathed new life into this classic silhouette, and versions were spotted in shades of all variations from airy pastels to dark autumnal neutrals. Not only were there boxy vintage-inspired silhouettes from brands such as Valentino, Miu Miu, and Fendi, but roomy top-handle totes were spotted at Dior, too.

Neous Pavo 1.0 Leather Shoulder Bag £595 at Selfridges One of the best British brands, Neous, is renowned for its quality leather sculptural designs. This best-selling bag features a chocolate brown colour, a double top handle, and a compact size for everyday use. Stella McCartney Ryder Crossbody Bag £895 at Stella McCartney The Stella Ryder bag is made with vegan leather using recycled and grape-based innovations. The sculptural silhouette features a small top handle and a curved design. It also comes with a detachable crossbody strap. & Other Stories Animal-Print Leather Tote Bag £259 at & Other Stories This tote bag features a playful animal print and is made from a smooth, hairy leather. It also features contrasting brown leather side straps. The bag is finished with curved top-handles that allow for easy wear.

FAQs

What are the bag trends for autumn 2025?

Trend Research Chelsie Hares comments: "This autumn, we can expect to see plenty of designers playing with texture and size. Warm brown suedes are taking precedence as part of a wider interest in texture, seen on Prada, Balenciaga, and Fendi’s runways. Soft plush faux furs and shearling materials are key. At the same time, the return of the noughties is set to influence both luxury and high-street handbag styles".

What designer bags are in style for 2025?

This year already, there has been particular interest in noughties styles such as the original Chloe Paddington, the Balenciaga City bag, and the Fendi Baguette. Oversized shoulder bags in functional silhouettes have been at the forefront too, such as The Row's mesh tote and the De Mellier New York Tote bag. Whilst there has also been interest in doctor holdalls styles, most notably Miu Miu's Adventure nappa leather bag.