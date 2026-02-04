Sleek, sporty and timeless, the new Mulberry Boston is the bag I'm coveting for spring and beyond

Handbag trends come and go, so it takes a really special piece to stand the test of time and become an accessory with staying power, and British brand Mulberry is most definitely up there with the best when it comes to creating coveted ‘it bags’ that really do stay in favour with the fashion set.

From the 00’s classic Bayswater tote and Kate Middleton’s favourite Amberley satchel, to the relaunch of the Roxanne bag last year, since it was founded back in 1971, Mulberry has crafted a long line of iconic designs that always manage to bridge perfectly between trend-ticking and hard-working, and I've been looking forward to the Boston joining the leagues of my other Mulberry favourites.

'Boston', Mulberry's newest launch, is inspired by the brand’s archival Mabel bag, the bowling bag silhouette has a sleeker and almost sportier aesthetic than the deigns I'm used to seeing from Mulberry. There is no signature 'postman's lock' fastening, patch pockets or a fold-over flap; in fact, it's a minimalist's dream. A little more contemporary than some of its predecessors, the streamlined shape, beautiful muted colours, soft heavy grain leather, and luxe suede ensure it's as elevated as the rest of the collection, all while tapping into some of the biggest spring/summer handbag trends of 2026.

Mulberry Boston in Vintage Oak Suede £1395 at Mulberry The soft, matte suede of this larger-sized bag has a lovely retro feel to it that will add a vintage touch to your attire. As well as the contrast tan leather straps, it features a shiny gold Mulberry Tree medallion for just a hint of branding.

Mulberry Small Boston in Fern Heavy Grain £1095 at Mulberry If you prefer brighter shades over soft neutrals, this grassy shade is the one for you. A nod to the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, spring green is set to be everywhere, and adding it to your wardrobe by way of a bag is a great way to inject it. Mulberry Boston in Chalk Heavy Grain £1395 at Mulberry It's hard to pick a favourite, but this chalky number is at the top of my list thanks to its versatility. It will work with pretty much any colour and print, and will style beautifully in all seasons, lifting winter looks, as well as complementing spring/summer. Mulberry Small Boston in Black Heavy Grain £1095 at Mulberry Perfect for finishing off your date night ensembles or as an understated finishing touch to your work wear looks, this matte black number is a total classic and up there with the best designer bags.

As well as looking good, the bag is very practical too. The Boston features adjustable buckled straps, an internal pocket and a zip closure, for plenty of usable storage. Available in two different sizes, there’s a large one which measures 35cm wide by 19cm tall, making it ideal for everyday essentials or as an overnight bag. Or if you prefer something more compact, there is the Small Boston, which is identical but is 24cm wide by 15cm tall.

The Boston is available in a selection of very wearable colours too. There's everything from classic black and tan to a bottle green hue, and the larger size also comes in a gorgeous brown suede that will bring a little of this season's Western trend into your outfit in the chicest way.

High street bowling bags to shop

Want something more affordable but in a similar shape? These designer lookalikes are a great option. Same practical shape, a fraction of the price and wearable with almost everything.

Monsoon Cate Suede Bowler Bag £99 at Monsoon This rich cinnamon colour will team beautifully with other neutral hues, making it a really wearable buy that can work with smart and casual looks. MANGO Medium Bowling Bag With Charm Detail £49.99 at Mango With similar shape and charm detailing to the Mulberry version, this brown handbag is ideal for teaming with everything from tan to denim. Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather West Satchel Bag £169 at Massimo Dutti Offering a similar, smart silhouette, the long straps make it ideal for slipping over your shoulder, even with bulkier knits or coats.

This is a bag shape we have seen grow in popularity over the last six months, with bowler bags quietly popping up across the British high street, with the likes of M&S and Monsoon leading from the front.

This sporty but very practical design is ideal for everyday wear, although its lack of depth means it's more keys, wallet, phone and make up bag than say something more substantial like an Ipad or laptop.

Whether you opt for a designer option, or shop the look on the high street, I'm sure we're going to see a lot more of this neat silhouette in the coming months, and while any colourway works, chocolate, black or white are some of the most versatile and long-lasting choices.