Sleek, sporty and timeless, the new Mulberry Boston is the bag I'm coveting for spring and beyond

The new design has a fresh and preppy feel that will work right now and for years to come

three shots of the new mulberry boston bag
(Image credit: Mulberry)
Handbag trends come and go, so it takes a really special piece to stand the test of time and become an accessory with staying power, and British brand Mulberry is most definitely up there with the best when it comes to creating coveted ‘it bags’ that really do stay in favour with the fashion set.

From the 00’s classic Bayswater tote and Kate Middleton’s favourite Amberley satchel, to the relaunch of the Roxanne bag last year, since it was founded back in 1971, Mulberry has crafted a long line of iconic designs that always manage to bridge perfectly between trend-ticking and hard-working, and I've been looking forward to the Boston joining the leagues of my other Mulberry favourites.

'Boston', Mulberry's newest launch, is inspired by the brand’s archival Mabel bag, the bowling bag silhouette has a sleeker and almost sportier aesthetic than the deigns I'm used to seeing from Mulberry. There is no signature 'postman's lock' fastening, patch pockets or a fold-over flap; in fact, it's a minimalist's dream. A little more contemporary than some of its predecessors, the streamlined shape, beautiful muted colours, soft heavy grain leather, and luxe suede ensure it's as elevated as the rest of the collection, all while tapping into some of the biggest spring/summer handbag trends of 2026.

As well as looking good, the bag is very practical too. The Boston features adjustable buckled straps, an internal pocket and a zip closure, for plenty of usable storage. Available in two different sizes, there’s a large one which measures 35cm wide by 19cm tall, making it ideal for everyday essentials or as an overnight bag. Or if you prefer something more compact, there is the Small Boston, which is identical but is 24cm wide by 15cm tall.

The Boston is available in a selection of very wearable colours too. There's everything from classic black and tan to a bottle green hue, and the larger size also comes in a gorgeous brown suede that will bring a little of this season's Western trend into your outfit in the chicest way.

Want something more affordable but in a similar shape? These designer lookalikes are a great option. Same practical shape, a fraction of the price and wearable with almost everything.

This is a bag shape we have seen grow in popularity over the last six months, with bowler bags quietly popping up across the British high street, with the likes of M&S and Monsoon leading from the front.

This sporty but very practical design is ideal for everyday wear, although its lack of depth means it's more keys, wallet, phone and make up bag than say something more substantial like an Ipad or laptop.

Whether you opt for a designer option, or shop the look on the high street, I'm sure we're going to see a lot more of this neat silhouette in the coming months, and while any colourway works, chocolate, black or white are some of the most versatile and long-lasting choices.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

