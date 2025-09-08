Millennials, rejoice: Mulberry just revived the iconic Roxanne bag that everyone wanted back in the day
The Roxanne bag is "rebellious and romantic"
The Mulberry Roxanne is the first handbag I ever remember really coveting. With its distinctive satchel straps and buckled pockets, it was the structured yet slouchy style that Alexa Chung, Kate Moss and Mary-Kate Olsen all carried around in the years after it was launched in 2004. And didn't it look so effortlessly chic?
The high street version that I treasured was my first foray into the world of designer lookalikes, but the original is so good that in the decades since, I have often found myself searching for pre-loved versions of this iconic design.
Undoubtedly one of the best Mulberry bags you can invest in, the Roxanne is officially back, and there are four modern iterations of the bag. Mulberry explains: "The Roxanne and the Small Roxanne are odes to the much-loved original, taking its punky, Y2K attitude and updating it, with brass buckle and streamlined details. Both sizes can be worn either over the shoulder or as a crossbody, and are made up of 44 individual pattern pieces created by a team of highly skilled artisans.
"Completing the family are two new shapes that epitomise Mulberry in 2025: the Roxanne Shoulder Bag and the Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag, lighter, versatile styles made for modern living, which both feature brass buckle detailing and sleek silhouettes."
Shop the reimagined Roxanne bag
It certainly fits with the handbag trends 2025 we're seeing at the moment. The biggest of them all is nostalgic revivals of styles like the Chloe Paddington bag and the Longchamp Le Pliage. I'm definitely team Roxanne!
Mulberry relaunched the design today, Monday 8th September, with a campaign featuring Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, which was shot by legendary British fashion photographer Tim Walker.
Cynthia said of the launch: “As a born and bred Londoner, I remember longing for a Mulberry –the ultimate statement bag –so this moment really feels full circle.
"The campaign has captured the Roxanne bags' rebellious and romantic spirit, something that represents my own style. I believe that style centres on authentic self-expression and collaboration, and this drew me to partnering with such an Iconic British brand".
Shop Mulberry Roxanne lookalikes
Prices for the new Mulberry Roxanne bags start from £795, but there is also a tech case and a wallet available for under £300. Alternatively, for a more budget-friendly solution to your sentimental Mulberry cravings, I've found some high street options that will do the trick...
As the revival proves, the Roxanne is a bag that only gets better with age and should retain its value for years to come. So get involved if you missed out the first time around!
