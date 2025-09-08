Millennials, rejoice: Mulberry just revived the iconic Roxanne bag that everyone wanted back in the day

The Mulberry Roxanne is the first handbag I ever remember really coveting. With its distinctive satchel straps and buckled pockets, it was the structured yet slouchy style that Alexa Chung, Kate Moss and Mary-Kate Olsen all carried around in the years after it was launched in 2004. And didn't it look so effortlessly chic?

The high street version that I treasured was my first foray into the world of designer lookalikes, but the original is so good that in the decades since, I have often found myself searching for pre-loved versions of this iconic design.

Undoubtedly one of the best Mulberry bags you can invest in, the Roxanne is officially back, and there are four modern iterations of the bag. Mulberry explains: "The Roxanne and the Small Roxanne are odes to the much-loved original, taking its punky, Y2K attitude and updating it, with brass buckle and streamlined details. Both sizes can be worn either over the shoulder or as a crossbody, and are made up of 44 individual pattern pieces created by a team of highly skilled artisans.

"Completing the family are two new shapes that epitomise Mulberry in 2025: the Roxanne Shoulder Bag and the Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag, lighter, versatile styles made for modern living, which both feature brass buckle detailing and sleek silhouettes."

Shop the reimagined Roxanne bag

Mulberry Small Roxanne £1,295 at Mulberry This petite version of the Roxanne bag has all the hallmarks of the original. It's a little bit smarter, more structured and more streamlined, and I think I've decided what I'd like to find under the Christmas tree this year... Mulberry Roxanne Shoulder Bag £1,495 at Mulberry This shoulder bag is a really sleek take on the Roxanne, and don't worry, those pockets on the front are real! Perfect for organising all the unnecessary stuff you 100% need to carry around with you all day, every day (I'm glad it's not just me!). Mulberry Roxanne Shoulder Bag £1,495 at Mulberry Chocolate suede bags are flying off the virtual shelves this year, so it wouldn't surprise me if this new version of the Roxanne sells out first. It's a thing of beauty, right? Mulberry Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag £795 at Mulberry This super mini version feels very early Noughties. It's the ideal size for a dinner date, and although when I think of Roxanne bags, the tan colour springs to mind first, this khaki hue is a really refreshing change.

It certainly fits with the handbag trends 2025 we're seeing at the moment. The biggest of them all is nostalgic revivals of styles like the Chloe Paddington bag and the Longchamp Le Pliage. I'm definitely team Roxanne!

Mulberry relaunched the design today, Monday 8th September, with a campaign featuring Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, which was shot by legendary British fashion photographer Tim Walker.

A post shared by Mulberry (@mulberryengland) A photo posted by on

Cynthia said of the launch: “As a born and bred Londoner, I remember longing for a Mulberry –the ultimate statement bag –so this moment really feels full circle.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The campaign has captured the Roxanne bags' rebellious and romantic spirit, something that represents my own style. I believe that style centres on authentic self-expression and collaboration, and this drew me to partnering with such an Iconic British brand".

Shop Mulberry Roxanne lookalikes

Prices for the new Mulberry Roxanne bags start from £795, but there is also a tech case and a wallet available for under £300. Alternatively, for a more budget-friendly solution to your sentimental Mulberry cravings, I've found some high street options that will do the trick...

Stradivarius Shoulder Bag With Pockets £39.99 at Stradivarius Available in black or brown suede, this bargain bag looks like it should be ten times the price, if not more! It's got the centre strap and buckle that make the Roxanne so distinctive. Mango Shoulder Bag With Cargo Pockets £49.99 at Mango The shape of this one is really similar to some of the new Roxanne silhouettes. Expect bags with pockets and straps to be everywhere this winter! Catwalk Collection Handbags Faith Leather Top Handle Bag £66.95 at Debenhams If you're saving up for the real deal Roxanne, this will do the trick in the meantime. It's available in five different colours, including red and navy.

As the revival proves, the Roxanne is a bag that only gets better with age and should retain its value for years to come. So get involved if you missed out the first time around!