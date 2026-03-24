Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue elevate everyday denim in Chanel's new campaign – and we're taking styling notes for spring

Chanel's latest campaign, starring Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue, offers ultimate styling lessons for making your favourite jeans feel a little more luxurious. Set against a Paris backdrop, the campaign film reworks Minogue's 2001 music video for "Come Into My World".

Margot Robbie wears a tan and white boucle jacket – a staple synonymous with the brand – alongside light blue wide-leg jeans, a simple white t-shirt and some Chanel pumps. To accessorise, she carries a vibrant dark orange Chanel 25 Mini bag, a style recently released as part of the French fashion house's latest collection.

Historically, Chanel has styled the iconic bouclé jackets with matching skirts, so styling the jacket in an everyday setting is definitely a new direction for the luxury fashion house. Not only is Margot featured in denim, but Kylie also wears mid-wash relaxed jeans alongside a playful pink knitted jumper – another outfit we're keen to add to your spring capsule wardrobes.

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A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) A photo posted by on

Margot's soft brown bouclé jacket offers a smart finishing touch to her relaxed wide-leg jeans, creating an elevated yet easy-to-wear outfit. The relaxed silhouette of the denim paired with the tactile tailored jacket instantly takes this from laid-back to a smart casual outfit, and it's perfect for spring styling.

By pairing bouclé with wide-leg jeans, Chanel is making its heritage pieces feel much more wearable. Shifting a move by the luxury brand towards practical elegance, where its signature styles are designed not to be saved simply for the best, but enjoyed and used to elevate the everyday.

Shop Margot's Look

Mint Velvet Neutral Bouclé Pocket Detail Jacket £190 at Mint Velvet This soft beige bouclé jacket features a smart tailored shape that's designed to fit and flatter your figure. We love the gold-tone button-front that makes this style feel even more luxurious. M&S Cotton Rich Premium T-Shirt £10 at M&S Freshen up your t-shirt collection with this cotton-rich design. Ideal for layering underneath your favourite blazers, lightweight knitwear, or even wearing solo. M&S Light Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at M&S If you're looking for a new pair of wide-leg jeans, we'd recommend some of the best M&S jeans. This pair are made with a relaxed finish and features a high waist, and will elongate your legs.

Shop Kylie's Look

When it comes to takeaways from this campaign, it's a reminder that elevating your jeans is a lot more straightforward than you think. A textured tweed or bouclé jacket adds a luxurious finishing touch to everyday styling, making it a great choice for spring jackets to wear with jeans.

We also love how Kylie's slouchy denim is styled with a colourful sweater, proving that vibrant shades can be just as effective in adding a more directional feel to even your most classic pair of denims.

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Keen fans of Kylie Minogue will spot that her styling choices reference her outfit from her 2001 music video for the song "Come Into My World", which consisted of a baby pink t-shirt, slouchy jeans and a thick waist belt.