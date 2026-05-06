Only Margot Robbie could wear this casual denim staple to the Met Gala after-party and still look perfectly put-together
After seeing her look, I'm sold on jeans as partywear
The Met Gala is unarguably the biggest night of the year for fashion. Striking looks not only grace the steps of the Met itself, but celebrities go all out for the various after parties thrown to keep the night going, too – but, this year, Margot Robbie slipped into something a bit more comfortable and understated as she stepped out at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City.
Wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans was an unexpected choice, but I was far from disappointed with this partywear look. The easy-going fit of her relaxed-fit, lightwash jeans, teamed with a simple white t-shirt, was elevated tenfold by a sequined trophy jacket, which took the outfit from casual to showstopper.
Made from a glitzy, multi-coloured metal mesh, the often-overlooked trophy jacket is a party wardrobe staple, with its cropped hem, slim fit and unfussy silhouette an ideal choice for petite frames, balancing out wider trouser hems or highlighting waistlines, making it an all-rounder. An easy way to dress up casual pieces, such as jeans, a trophy jacket also works well over simple dress silhouettes, too.
Shop Margot Robbie's After Party Look
More relaxed silhouettes are coming to the fore as some of the biggest denim trends for 2026, and Margot’s choice of straight-leg jeans plays into this trending look. Easy-going, straight cuts are some of the most comfortable jeans you can add to your wardrobe, and they’re also effortlessly easy to dress up. Simply add a smarter shoe and a statement jacket, even over a white tee, and you're good to go.
Straight-leg denim is a universally flattering cut that elongates legs and works for the majority of body shapes. Easy to style, the slimmer leg helps to balance fuller top halves, such as statement sleeves, strong shoulders, or boxier jacket cuts, as the straight leg narrows your lower half.
Margot’s endorsement of dressy denim is ideal for those who like a stylish top to wear with jeans, as the Hollywood star takes it one step further with this striking, trophy jacket look. A great formula to add to your spring capsule wardrobes. While I love an LBD or floral frock, any excuse to keep my jeans on, even in the evening will always sit well with me.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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