Only Margot Robbie could wear this casual denim staple to the Met Gala after-party and still look perfectly put-together

The Met Gala is unarguably the biggest night of the year for fashion. Striking looks not only grace the steps of the Met itself, but celebrities go all out for the various after parties thrown to keep the night going, too – but, this year, Margot Robbie slipped into something a bit more comfortable and understated as she stepped out at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City.

Wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans was an unexpected choice, but I was far from disappointed with this partywear look. The easy-going fit of her relaxed-fit, lightwash jeans, teamed with a simple white t-shirt, was elevated tenfold by a sequined trophy jacket, which took the outfit from casual to showstopper.

Made from a glitzy, multi-coloured metal mesh, the often-overlooked trophy jacket is a party wardrobe staple, with its cropped hem, slim fit and unfussy silhouette an ideal choice for petite frames, balancing out wider trouser hems or highlighting waistlines, making it an all-rounder. An easy way to dress up casual pieces, such as jeans, a trophy jacket also works well over simple dress silhouettes, too.

(Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Shop Margot Robbie's After Party Look

NastyGal Beaded Jacket £48 (was £159) at Debenhams With metallic beads giving this jacket a striking, light-catching look, it's a great alternative to Margot's designer style. Its black and silver tones make it versatile too, pairing with monochromatic palettes, as well as denim with ease. Open Edit Scoop Neck Stretch Cotton T-Shirt £19.03 at Nordstrom Margot elevated her jeans and white t-shirt pairing by opting for a top with a flattering scoop neckline. This one is similar to her style, thanks to its clean neckline, fitted shape and cotton-heavy fabric, making it an easy, elevated staple. Levi's High Waisted Straight Jeans £80 at Levi's Made from a non-stretch denim, with a high rise waist and effortless straight leg, these are a classic pair of Levi's jeans that feel both effortless and polished at the same time. The Very Collection Textured Peter Pan Collared Crop Jacket £22.50 (was £45) at Very While this jacket is made from a gold, metallic fabric and Margot's is made from a fine, metal mesh, the idea of a statement jacket to dress up jeans is the same. We love the collar too, which frames the shape beautifully. M&S High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans £40 at M&S Available in extra-short to extra-long leg lengths, you can get the perfect fit with these M&S jeans. A high waist and relaxed, straight leg create an easy-going but refined shape that's easy to dress up or down. River Island Red Metal Handle Foldover Clutch Bag £36 at River Island A pop of statement-making red is never out of place when it comes to party wear, and Margot's choice of a bold, red clutch bag is really eye-catching and finishes off her look perfectly. This affordable River Island one is a great alternative.

More relaxed silhouettes are coming to the fore as some of the biggest denim trends for 2026, and Margot’s choice of straight-leg jeans plays into this trending look. Easy-going, straight cuts are some of the most comfortable jeans you can add to your wardrobe, and they’re also effortlessly easy to dress up. Simply add a smarter shoe and a statement jacket, even over a white tee, and you're good to go.

Straight-leg denim is a universally flattering cut that elongates legs and works for the majority of body shapes. Easy to style, the slimmer leg helps to balance fuller top halves, such as statement sleeves, strong shoulders, or boxier jacket cuts, as the straight leg narrows your lower half.

Margot’s endorsement of dressy denim is ideal for those who like a stylish top to wear with jeans, as the Hollywood star takes it one step further with this striking, trophy jacket look. A great formula to add to your spring capsule wardrobes. While I love an LBD or floral frock, any excuse to keep my jeans on, even in the evening will always sit well with me.