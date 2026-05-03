When it comes to the best Met Gala looks, Nicole Kidman’s star-covered gown is the elegant, celestial look I still think about
I can't wait to see what she wears to the Met Gala 2026
It's always a treat to pore over the outfits from a red carpet event, but nothing quite compares to the Met Gala. The eclectic range of exaggerated dresses, artistic headwear and show-stopping accessories is always a feast for fashion-loving eyes, and it's one of those dates in the diary that I look forward to. The charity fundraiser for the Costume Institute is set to take place on Monday, and I’m already excited to see the parade of looks inspired by this year’s ‘Costume Art’ theme.
In anticipation of the star-studded event, I have been looking back at some of the most iconic looks from over the years, and one of my all-time favourites has to be a black, moon and star-covered gown that Nicole Kidman wore back in 2016. The actress looked incredible in a custom design by Alexander McQueen, which was covered in a silver celestial pattern and featured cut-out detailing and a dramatic sheer cape.
The ensemble really wowed back then and sticks out in my mind when I think about some of the very best Met Gala looks of all time, but the starry print also manages to still feel very relevant for the spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, too. Love Nicole’s night-time-inspired attire as much as I do? Use it to inspire your summer wedding guest dress choices this season. I've rounded up some ideas below.Article continues below
Shop the Look
Obviously, we aren't all lucky enough to live that red carpet lifestyle and this interpretation makes the celestial look far more wearable. This fine knitted mini dress has a very similar colour-way to Nicole's outfit, but with a much more relaxed and wearable feel.
All this embroidered dress needs is black court shoes and a clutch, and you'll have a striking new look as one of your date night outfits.
For a more low-key take on night sky style, go for this jersey dress covered in a ditsy star print. It'll look great with your best white trainers and a denim jacket for daytime sparkle.
A starry print makes a statement all by itself, so a dress like Nicole's will need very little styling. A busy design will always look best with understated heels and a simple bag, as it will avoid a clash or your outfit looking too much. To create a polished and put-together vibe that is ideal for a special occasion, keep your finishing touches to a minimum and let your dress have its moment.
Celestial prints are regularly in fashion, and while they haven't been called out as a particular hero for the months ahead, they have a certain timeless quality to them, meaning they can be worn for many seasons to come.
While sequin and sparkly designs are always in for the festive season, don't overlook summer sparkles. With longer sunshine hours, your sequin design will pick up the rays beautfiully.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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