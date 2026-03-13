I can't wait to see the outfits at the Oscars, but nothing compares to Gwyneth Paltrow's baby pink gown in the 90s

The Oscars take place this weekend, and I can't wait to see the outfits - I absolutely adore looking at all the gowns worn by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. There have been so many stand-out style moments over the years, but for me, when it comes to the best Oscars red carpet dresses, nothing is more iconic than Gwyneth Paltrow’s baby pink dress at the 1999 event.

That year, not only did Gwyneth bag herself the 'Best Actress' award for her role in 'Shakespeare in Love', but she certainly earned the title of best-dressed guest, as her pastel-hued frock was absolutely stunning.

The 90’s spaghetti strap and fitted bodice, combined with a full princess-style skirt and a sheer draped shawl, worked beautifully, and it’s such a timeless gown that Gwyneth could easily wear it today, and it would still feel special.

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The taffeta dress was by Ralph Lauren, and rather than hiring a professional stylist to organise her outfit, Gwyneth has spoken in the past about how she spotted the full skirt in the designer’s lookbook and simply asked if she could borrow it for the event. Ralph Lauren came back to say they’d like to create something bespoke for her, and voila. Fashion history was made.

Over 25 years later, the baby pink piece still gets talked about (the dress even has its own Wikipedia page), and Gwyneth is said to still have it hanging in her wardrobe, so I am hoping we might get to see it on the red carpet again one day. The pastel hue was such a winner back then and actually still works well with the current spring/summer fashion trends.

Gwyneth's gown really has stood the test of time, which proves that investing in a similar coloured piece makes a lot of wardrobe sense. Buy your baby pink piece now, and I guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of it, as the block colour can work with a wide range of accessories. Sugary tones work particularly well with shiny silver and gold finishing touches, as well as sparkles and pearls.

If you need to add a light layer, go for a boxy jacket in a complementary pastel tone, or add some romance with a floral print or paisley print.