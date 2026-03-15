Is this the most exquisite Oscars dress? Angelina Jolie’s Marilyn-inspired moment set the standard

The 2026 Oscars are now just hours away, and the red carpet will soon be filled with A-list celebs. But can anyone top Angelina Jolie's Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown from 2004?

Every year celebrities bring their a-game for what is arguably the most prestigious and important award ceremonies in the film industry. But few have come close to leaving the lasting impression of a then 29-year-old Jolie, wearing the most beautifully timeless Marc Bouwer gown.

The likeness to Marilyn Monroe's standout Hollywood glamour was clear, woman&home's digital fashion writer Molly Smith notes. "Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars dress is simply timeless, nodding to Marilyn Monroe's classic Hollywood glamour, yet feeling ethereal too. The designer Marc Bouwer has worked on plenty of sensational red carpet looks, including both Beyoncé and Shania Twain too."

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress featured delicate ruching around the waist, a soft plunging neckline and was entirely backless, which, on Angelina, just created the most striking sultry but elegant look. The its flowing silk fabric train behind perfectly blended drama with her understated glamour.

Accessories-wise, the actress opted for an eye-catching multi-layered necklace, further emphasising the gown's deep v-neckline. Filled with diamonds, the necklace featured waterfall-inspired drop details to fill the chest with glittering gems and the designer H. Stern named it the Athena Necklace to pay homage to its ethereal, Grecian feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a huge $10million worth of diamonds, Angelina's diamond stud earrings complimented her look overall. Add it all up - the silk, the cut of the dress, the train, the jewellery - and you've got an iconic Oscars look that is very, very hard to beat.