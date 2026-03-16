Anne Hathaway stuns in spring florals for her first Oscars in over a decade; her Valentino dress was quite the showstopper

To make last night’s Oscar Awards all the more special, Anne Hathaway attended and walked the red carpet for the first time since 2014 – and she made sure to make it a memorable night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

For starters, there was her gown, an embellished Valentino number that she paired with some Roger Vivier jewelled sandals. The strapless floral number featured a floor-length train, waist-cinching belt and elbow-length gloves and was a touching nod to her late friend, fashion designer Valentino Garavani, who passed away earlier this year, and whose dresses were a staple of award season.

Made from silk with a flattering mermaid silhouette, the floral gown proves that, despite what Miranda Priestly might have told us in The Devil Wears Prada, florals can be groundbreaking for spring. On a jet black fabric base, the pale pinks, icy baby blues, and subtle crystal embellishments made the cherry blossom florals pop, while the belt emphasised an hourglass silhouette.

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(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Recreate Anne Hathaway's Valentino Look

Betsy & Adam Floral Organza Brocade Ballgown £139.93 (was £279.10) at Nordstrom Emulating the feel of Anne's designer gown, the floral brocade pattern adorning this dress features muted colours that contrast beautifully with the jet-black background. A full silhouette and one-shoulder neckline create a party-ready look. Dents Women's Long Satin Evening Gloves £24.95 at Amazon Elevate your formal outfits with a pair of opera gloves. Anne proves they're timeless and chic, with shoppers saying this Amazon pair are 'amazing quality'. It's quite the statement set of accessories, but they've definitely come back into fashion. Ravel Blanch Flared Heel Mule Sandals £50 at John Lewis These affordable mule-style heels have a similar look to Anne's pair she wore at the Oscars, with their clean silhouette, flared heel and wide minimalist strap. Worn with maxi gowns or jeans in the summer, they're a versatile staple. Phase Eight Jordine Floral Print Midaxi Dress £129 (was £159) at Phase Eight With its black and ivory floral print, this Phase Eight dress emulates the timeless and simple feel of Anne's style. A round neckline, short sleeves and a tiered skirt create a flattering shape that's easy to wear for any event. LJCZKA Women's Wide Elastic Waist Belt £18.06 at Amazon To create a timeless shape and draw attention to her waist, Anne wore a thick, black waist belt like this affordable Amazon one. It works well to break up the statement pattern on her dress and helps to highlight her middle. Zara Leather Heeled Mules £35.99 at Zara These black slip-on sandals have a sleek front strap, stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe for a sophisticated yet trend-led finish. With a patent, high shine look, they're a striking choice that will work with dresses or jeans.

Complementing the silk tapestry design and glamorous silhouette of her gown were Anne’s Bulgari diamonds. A stunning necklace and pair of chandelier earrings were on full display thanks to her romantic half-up hairdo, with the short necklace emphasising the low-sitting, strapless shape of her dress.

Putting her most fashionable foot forward, Anne was presenting the Oscar for best costume design and best hair and makeup, alongside fashion icon and Vogue Global Editorial Director, Anna Wintour.

In a playful nod to The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway asked the fashion icon, “Anna, just curious… what do you think of my dress tonight?” Brutally and in perfect Miranda Priestly style, Anna ignored the question and leaned into the microphone to say, “And the nominees for best costume design are…”

Although we have to say, on this occasion, florals for spring are groundbreaking.

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A clever pairing, as much of the world awaits the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, it has long been suggested that the fictional Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestly, was inspired by Anna Wintour's professional reputation.

Playing up to the speculation, Anna Wintour even jokingly referred to Anne Hathaway as ‘Emily’ as the pair wrapped up their presenting duties, with Anne asking Anna, “Anna, would you like to read the nominees?” To which she replied, “Thank you, Emily.”

The small nod to The Devil Wears Prada has got us even more excited for the upcoming sequel, which is set to be released on the 1st of May, just three days before Anna Wintour's big Met Gala.