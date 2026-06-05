Anne Hathaway knows co-ords are the most effortless way to look put-together this summer
She was spotted wearing this season’s biggest colour trend and carrying Balenciaga’s iconic Le City bag
Anne Hathaway might no longer be stepping out in extravagant statement looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, but even now that the film has been released, she’s not done with wearing cerulean hues as a subtle reference to the film.
Earlier this week, she was snapped in New York City in a low-key, summer-ready outfit that looked the very definition of easy-breezy. Leaving her Manhattan hotel, she opted for a chic, lightweight cerulean co-ord, made up of a billowing button-up top and wide-leg trousers for a smart but relaxed ensemble.
A linen two-piece, with the start of summer, the warmer weather demands breathable fabrics, and Anne's laidback co-ord delivered the perfect answer. Adding flair to the casual look, Anne carried a small leather Le City top-handle bag by Balenciaga in a versatile black leather, which helped to tie in her black thong kitten heels.
Recreate Anne Hathaway's Co-Ordinated Style
Classic shirt shapes get a bold, summery twist thanks to the lightweight, Ramie fabric of this shirt. Crafted from a sustainable fibre, this fabric is breathable and has a silk-like sheen. The oversized shape adds to its breezy nature, and it can be easily styled up or down.
Despite its lack of sleeves, this sweet, seersucker top gives a nod to Anne Hathaway's timeless summer style. Fit a voluminous silhouette that promises a comfortable, airy fit. This is a great replacement for jersey camisoles in the summer months, offering plenty of breathability.
If you’ve been wondering how to style cerulean blue hues - one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 Anne’s co-ord is a great place to start. While you can just add a blue top or bottom to an outfit, this colour works really well with chocolate brown; a co-ord takes all the hard work out of styling.
A chic and comfortable combination, Anne's shirt and relaxed trousers are a breezy, polished choice for warmer weather, and as Anne's outfit proves, black and blue also style really well together, as the star opted for sleek, black accessories to add polish to her casual ensemble.
Although Anne opted for some thong, heeled sandals, this casual, laidback look would also style well with your best white trainers for a slightly more sporty look and feel.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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