Anne Hathaway knows co-ords are the most effortless way to look put-together this summer

Anne Hathaway might no longer be stepping out in extravagant statement looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, but even now that the film has been released, she’s not done with wearing cerulean hues as a subtle reference to the film.

Earlier this week, she was snapped in New York City in a low-key, summer-ready outfit that looked the very definition of easy-breezy. Leaving her Manhattan hotel, she opted for a chic, lightweight cerulean co-ord, made up of a billowing button-up top and wide-leg trousers for a smart but relaxed ensemble.

A linen two-piece, with the start of summer, the warmer weather demands breathable fabrics, and Anne's laidback co-ord delivered the perfect answer. Adding flair to the casual look, Anne carried a small leather Le City top-handle bag by Balenciaga in a versatile black leather, which helped to tie in her black thong kitten heels.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Recreate Anne Hathaway's Co-Ordinated Style

Mango 100% Ramie Shirt With Pockets £79.99 at Mango Classic shirt shapes get a bold, summery twist thanks to the lightweight, Ramie fabric of this shirt. Crafted from a sustainable fibre, this fabric is breathable and has a silk-like sheen. The oversized shape adds to its breezy nature, and it can be easily styled up or down. Mango 100% Ramie Trousers With An Overdyed Effect £59.99 at Mango Straight-leg trousers with a drawstring waist, and in a gorgeous blue hue, what's not to love about this easy-breezy, linen-look style? Team with the matching shirt for a summer-ready co-ord, or slip them on over a swimsuit, or with a simple tee. We The Free Baby Emerson Tote Bag £168 at Free People We'd all love to own Anne's Balenciaga Le City bag, but if budget doesn't allow, try this Free People design. An affordable way to get the look until such a time that the designer bag is possible. This style has a similar vintage-inspired and lived-in look. Hush Lazra Gathered Strap Flared Cami Top £75 at Hush Despite its lack of sleeves, this sweet, seersucker top gives a nod to Anne Hathaway's timeless summer style. Fit a voluminous silhouette that promises a comfortable, airy fit. This is a great replacement for jersey camisoles in the summer months, offering plenty of breathability. Hush Juno Seersucker Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers £87 at Hush With an on-trend barrel-leg silhouette, these trousers are a summer staple. The cotton fabric and comfortable drawstring waist add a sporty but smart finish to these bold blue trousers, which can be styled in a multitude of different ways. Nobody's Child Black Leather Flip Flop Heels £119 at Nobody's Child Kitten heels are having a moment, and this Nobody's Child gives a nod to the rebirth of the flip-flop this season. Forget what you know about the beach-ready shoe; this season, flip-flops are elevated and polished, making them ready for event dressing.

If you’ve been wondering how to style cerulean blue hues - one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 Anne’s co-ord is a great place to start. While you can just add a blue top or bottom to an outfit, this colour works really well with chocolate brown; a co-ord takes all the hard work out of styling.

A chic and comfortable combination, Anne's shirt and relaxed trousers are a breezy, polished choice for warmer weather, and as Anne's outfit proves, black and blue also style really well together, as the star opted for sleek, black accessories to add polish to her casual ensemble.

Although Anne opted for some thong, heeled sandals, this casual, laidback look would also style well with your best white trainers for a slightly more sporty look and feel.