It might look designer, but I've just found Anne Hathaway's smart top-handle handbag on Amazon, and it's surprisingly affordable
This timeless bag can be worn year-round and won't go out of fashion
No one is going to forget the wondrous outfits Anne Hathaway wore on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. While it’s been weeks since the film’s release, the seriously chic designer outfits she wore to promote it are definitely stuck in my mind. But it’s a more understated – and affordable – piece she turned to on the press run that I’ve been hunting.
Back in April, she was seen carrying a timeless top-handle handbag arriving for a talk show appearance, and I was sure it would be a designer bag, but it was actually an Amazon style for £100 - although it's currently even less in the Amazon Prime sale.
The Lucia classic top handbag by JW PEI has an unfussy design that lends it a timeless, high-end essence. This is only highlighted by its gleaming, gold-toned hardware and the top handle style that’s just so sleek and elegant. While the bag is not available in the black colourway that Anne was seen carrying anymore, it can be snapped up in an equally versatile dark green, as well as in a black woven leather and a trendy matcha green hue, too.
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It’s always a delight to find that a stylish, celebrity-approved accessory is actually an affordable piece. But it’s not just affordability that Anne’s JW PEI bag offers, with its classy structure and glossy faux-leather lending it a luxe and timeless appeal that will centre this bag as an everyday staple.
Endlessly versatile, Anne chose to style the bag alongside a one-toned outfit for a classic look. Whether it’s carried as a finishing touch to tailored, office-ready outfits or styled alongside the best summer dresses, the top handle design is so timeless that it will never feel out of place. This makes her style a great choice for day or evening.