At just £45, this is the Bottega Veneta bag alternative you won't want to miss out on this summer

Pick out any bag from Bottega Veneta’s Intrecciato range, and you’ve got one of the best designer bags that will never lose its appeal. The house’s signature leather weaving technique was first introduced in the mid-1970s, and it’s seen a real boom in popularity over recent years. Plus, the style’s 50th anniversary last year has only solidified the Intrecciato range's spot as a timeless classic.

Every Intrecciato piece is constructed by hand, with strips of leather woven together in a process that can take hours. This explains why these bags, including the bestselling Bottega Veneta parachute medium Intrecciato suede and leather tote, will set you back just over £5,000.

With its chic woven fabric, understated design and slouchy structure, the parachute bag is a standout. Roomy enough for everyday, but not so oversized that it can’t transition into evening attire, the bag was re-released as an archival-inspired design in early 2024. At over £5000, it's quite a hefty investment; however, I've stumbled across this amazing alternative on Amazon for just £44.56.

Shop Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Alternative

Bottega Veneta Parachute Medium Intrecciato Suede and Leather Tote £5,080 at Net-A-Porter Crafted from leather and suede strips handwoven, the Bottega Veneta Parachute bag boasts a beautifully soft, slouchy silhouette. It's roomy, too, with generous side panels that extend slightly so you can carry all the essentials. An easy way to elevate everyday or more tailored outfits, this bag will never go out of fashion and the neutral hue keeps it versatile. JYG Women's Woven Suede Tote Bag Slouchy Shoulder Bags Trendy Crescent Satchel Purse 2025, Green, M £44.56 at Amazon This JYG tote bag is available in a range of versatile, neutral hues, as well as a rich and bold red. With its faux-leather fabric feeling 'soft' and 'suede-like' according to reviews, it has a luxe, expensive look you wouldn't expect from its affordable price tag.

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Dune London Deliberate L Woven Shoulder Bag £129 at Dune London As well as emulating the woven look associated with Bottega Veneta, the Dune Deliberate bag is a celebrity-loved style in its own right. Katie Holmes, Lily Allen and Rose Byrne are just some of the big names who have been spotted carrying it. Oscaurt Woven Leather Tote Bag £36.99 at Amazon Available in both dark brown and black, this woven tote bag is made from 'vegan leather' and emulates the look of Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato woven style. Shoppers say this piece is 'roomy, well made and goes well with everything.' M&S Woven Rounded Hobo Bag £46 at M&S If it's the Bottega Veneta medium Intrecciato leather shoulder bag on your wishlist, this M&S alternative is a style we'd recommend. It has a rounded silhouette similar to the designer iteration and is a great size for everyday.

This slouchy shoulder bag looks much more expensive than it actually is, costing just £45 in comparison to its designer counterpart, which retails for a little over £5,000. The big saving comes largely because the JYG woven tote is made from a faux-leather, suede-effect fabric, which is not handwoven.

The Bottega Veneta iteration is intricately handcrafted from real leather, which pushes the price up, and it is a worthy investment if you have the disposable income. However, if you simply like the look and size, the Amazon alternative offers a pretty good likeness, and the savings are too good to pass up.