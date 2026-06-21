For a fifth of the price, this Tory Burch bag is a more affordable alternative to the Chanel 25 handbag - and it's just as chic

There's no denying that the Chanel 25 handbag is the best designer handbag of 2026. With actress Margot Robbie as the face and shoulders of this design, it features Chanel's quintessential quilted fabric and interlocking CCs. The bag shot straight to the top of my wishlist, but with prices starting at £5220 and the bag being available to buy exclusively in-store, the Chanel 25 handbag was staying firmly out of reach, at least for now.

You can buy a pre-loved Chanel 25 handbag on sites such as Farfetch, but at almost double the price, my Chanel 25 handbag dream drifted a little further away - or so I thought. I've been doing some research and found an incredible alternative for a fraction of the price from the American brand Tory Burch.

Step forward, the Charlie handbag- made from soft, supple leather featuring classic quilting and finished with gold chain detailing that's surprisingly similar to the Chanel 25 handbag, there's no doubt that this bag would cause a double-take when worn with your favourite summer outfits.

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JW PEI Rowan Ruched Drawstring Chain Bucket Bag £140 at JW Pei Available in 11 colours, you'll have your pick of styles - sadly, the black leather version doesn't feature quilting detail but other colours do, and even the Chanel 25 comes in a host of colours, making this a very good alternative. JCVBN Women's Black Leather Shoulder Bag £28.74 at Amazon Snap up a bargain with this designer dupe from Amazon - available in six colours, the hardest decision of your day will be which one to pick. It has the quilting, the chain, the woven strap and the retro drawstring-inspired design, if you're on a budget, this is ideal. COMING SOON Tory Burch Charlie Small Quilted Drawstring Shoulder Bag £595 at Tory Burch US Thanks to the popularity of the original large size, Tory Burch is releasing the Charlie in a smaller size and four classic colourways, including tan, white, black and greige. You can set up a notification for when it is in stock.

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At £695, the Charlie handbag is still an investment piece, but it's also decidedly a more affordable designer handbag, particularly when compared to Chanel's eyewatering prices. The large size is similar to the biggest version of the Chanel 25 handbag, but the brand is also releasing a smaller version later this season in more colourways, including a soft toffee suede version that will be the perfect addition to my summer capsule wardrobe.

If you're looking for a timeless style to add to your wardrobe, the Tory Burch Charlie bag is a wise investment - the large style is big enough to hold your daily essentials, and it'll bring a sophisticated finish to your favourite jeans and a blazer outfit.