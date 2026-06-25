This affordable alternative to the DeMellier New York tote is the spacious bag I've been looking for - now I just need to pick a colour

If there’s one accessory on everyone’s wishlists right now, it’s the midi New York by DeMellier. The slightly more compact, younger sibling of DeMellier’s New York bag, it has been spotted resting on the arms of A-listers from Katie Holmes to Reese Witherspoon.

It’s no surprise that the style is favoured by so many, available in a range of different fabrics and colourways, including a timeless black leather and a more on-trend mocha suede. But beyond the tones and textures, it is the neat and polished silhouette of the midi New York that really captures attention, exuding a timeless elegance while remaining versatile.

But while the midi New York bag is a great investment, you do have to invest if you want to add one to your handbag collection. It’s not the most expensive designer bag out there by a mile, but its £475 price tag means I've been looking for a more affordable alternative. And I’ve found it in the form of JW PEI’s Hana medium tote bag, which is currently 20% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop Affordable Alternative to DeMellier's Midi New York

DeMellier The Midi New York £335 (was £475) at DeMellier Thanks to the DeMellier sale, The Midi New York is made all the more enticing by its currently reduced price tag. Thoughtful details are everywhere in the design of The Midi New York, which boasts comfortable tubular handles that sit naturally in the hand or in the crook of the arm so you can show off your purchase in comfort. Choose from a range of luxe neutral hues and between real smooth grain leather or suede. JW PEI Hana Medium Tote Bag £104 (was £130) at Amazon The design of this Hana Tote Bag by JW PEI is uncannily similar to DeMellier's Midi New York style. With the same trapeze-like shape that has given The New York its iconic status, the silhouette is spot on, and the handles are strikingly similar to. The fabric of this bag might be polyester instead of real leather, but it still looks luxe, and it's available in a range of hues, too.

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