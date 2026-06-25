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This affordable alternative to the DeMellier New York tote is the spacious bag I've been looking for - now I just need to pick a colour

We’ve found an Amazon Prime Day steal in this designer-looking handbag

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Amazon lookalike for DeMellier New York midi bag
(Image credit: Amazon/DeMellier)
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If there’s one accessory on everyone’s wishlists right now, it’s the midi New York by DeMellier. The slightly more compact, younger sibling of DeMellier’s New York bag, it has been spotted resting on the arms of A-listers from Katie Holmes to Reese Witherspoon.

It’s no surprise that the style is favoured by so many, available in a range of different fabrics and colourways, including a timeless black leather and a more on-trend mocha suede. But beyond the tones and textures, it is the neat and polished silhouette of the midi New York that really captures attention, exuding a timeless elegance while remaining versatile.

But while the midi New York bag is a great investment, you do have to invest if you want to add one to your handbag collection. It’s not the most expensive designer bag out there by a mile, but its £475 price tag means I've been looking for a more affordable alternative. And I’ve found it in the form of JW PEI’s Hana medium tote bag, which is currently 20% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

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