I love a designer lookalike, and I think I have found one the best of the season from M&S, that will get you a luxury look for just £28. While I wish I could have a stash of the best designer bags, my shopping budget won’t stretch, so I couldn’t believe my eyes when I spotted a gorgeous Saint Laurent doppelganger from Marks and Spencer.

The affordable Faux Leather Shopper shares an uncanny resemblance to the East/West Leather Tote bag from the French fashion house, and features a similar sleek silhouette and jumbo size, as well as a mini tag detail.

While the high street hero is a little more grey than the mink-coloured Saint Laurent design, and is faux leather rather than the real deal, visually they are super alike, and the high street alternative saves you over £1000.