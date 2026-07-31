Don't get me wrong, warm-weather styling is great. However, there's something undeniably exciting about the shift into autumn dressing. The return of playful knits, sharp outerwear and slipping on your favourite jeans calls to me – and Holly Willoughby's latest look has me anticipating the transitional season ahead.

Whilst interviewing Katherine Ryan on the latest episode of her newly launched YouTube series, Holly wears an elevated daytime look that would work perfectly for cooler temperatures. This formula appears simple enough to recreate, yet feels polished enough to consider as a smart-casual outfit. She combines straight-leg jeans, a lightweight knit and neutral flats.

But what really makes this combination feel all the more stylish is her eye-catching jumper. Featuring a light butter yellow and blue stripe, her cashmere knit livens up her jeans, and luckily for us, the exact sweater she's wearing happens to be still in stock at Reformation.

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