The first episode of Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube series Holly Willoughby Together featured her first guest, Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci. Welcoming viewers to the series, Holly delivered a gorgeous white jeans outfit formula that makes styling the bright creamy staple a breeze.

Looking gorgeous in a pair of white ribcage straight ankle jeans from Levi’s, Holly added a dose of rose to her vanilla-hued jeans in the form of this Apricot ruffle tie-up cotton top, proving that Holly is a true high street girl at heart.

The flattering, sculpting high waist of her jeans gave Holly a contoured, hourglass silhouette, while the ruffled top, with a deep V-neckline, highlighted her curves beautifully and balanced the fitted nature of her denim