Holly Willoughby's rose shirt and vanilla coloured jeans offer a feminine update to summer denim outfits
The first episode of her new lifestyle series, Holly Willoughby Together, has us clicking "Add to basket"
The first episode of Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube series Holly Willoughby Together featured her first guest, Devil Wears Prada star Stanley Tucci. Welcoming viewers to the series, Holly delivered a gorgeous white jeans outfit formula that makes styling the bright creamy staple a breeze.
Looking gorgeous in a pair of white ribcage straight ankle jeans from Levi’s, Holly added a dose of rose to her vanilla-hued jeans in the form of this Apricot ruffle tie-up cotton top, proving that Holly is a true high street girl at heart.
The flattering, sculpting high waist of her jeans gave Holly a contoured, hourglass silhouette, while the ruffled top, with a deep V-neckline, highlighted her curves beautifully and balanced the fitted nature of her denim