Holly Willoughby’s Broderie Anglaise Sézane blouse is the most stylish way to beat the heat this summer

Whenever I need a wardrobe refresh, French clothing brand Sézane is who I turn to. While it's a little pricier than the high street, the payoff comes in the quality of its pieces and the versatility of the elevated staples on offer – so I wasn’t surprised when I fell in love with the delicate white blouse Holly Willoughby was just spotted wearing and discovered it was from the French fashion brand.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Holly could be seen wearing the Rym shirt from Sézane, featuring a high, gathered collar and Broderie Anglaise-style lace panels that give the white button-up a vintage-inspired charm.

What’s so great about the piece is that, while it’s striking and intricately detailed, it’s also incredibly versatile. Worn as a summery alternative to a classic, tailored white shirt, it can easily be styled with wide leg jeansor floral midi skirts. And it can even add a warm weather spin to office attire, tucked into tailored trousers for a sophisticated and stylish option when it comes to what to wear in the heat.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

A white blouse is a must in any summer capsule wardrobe, with the easy, breezy staple one of the most versatile pieces you can own. It mixes and matches with a variety of separates from jeans and tailored trousers to pretty midi skirts. It's a great piece for creating smart casual outfit ideas, too.

An intricate design with Broderie Anglaise-style lace is an easy way to refresh the timeless look in warm weather, adding an instantly bohemian feel to any outfit.