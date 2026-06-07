Want to look elegant in warm weather? Anna Kendrick's Broderie Anglaise Rixo dress is a lightweight, timeless buy you'll wear all summer

Some pieces always feel special in the sunshine, and a crisp white Broderie Anglaise dress definitely falls into that category. The delicate embroidered details are such a winner for this time of year, and if you don’t own one already, now is a good time to add this artisan-inspired frock to your closet.

With high trend currency this season, this timeless piece just got an A-lister stamp of approval thanks to Anna Kendrick in a beautiful, white Rixo design. Featuring the intricate needlework, synonymous with Broderie Anglaise, the actress looked gorgeous in the summer-ready style.

From one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo has quite the cult celebrity following thanks to its original prints and figure-flattering cuts. We've rounded up Anna's and a host of Broderie Anglaise alternatives that will ensure you're ready for what to wear in the heat next time temperatures soar.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

Although Broderie Anglaise pieces have crafty embroidery details, the subtle take on needlework and block colour means that all the dresses above are incredibly versatile when it comes to styling and will work with an endless amount of pieces in your summer capsule wardrobe.

Immediately delivering a sun-ready feel, these pieces are generally made in breathable cotton, meaning the styles are lightweight and pleasurable to wear in hot weather. While white is traditional for Broderie Anglaise, you can find colourful iterations this season, as the needlework design is resurging in popularity right now, meaning there is an abundance of it on the high street.

Ideal for daytime wear at work, on the weekend or on holiday, it can also be styled up for an evening out (especially an alfresco dining moment) with the addition of fancier gold or raffia accessories.