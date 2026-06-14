Not lace, not pleats, broderie anglaise is the elegant and timeless summer dress trend taking over the high street

Now that the summer season is in full swing, there's a steady stream of social events in the calendar, and if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding or your next garden party, add a pretty broderie anglaise dress to your summer outfit ideas.

The pretty embroidered style is a summer capsule wardrobe classic that will work for several occasions - if you're lucky enough to be wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year, add this quintessential summer look to the top of your list. The delicate cut work of the style is not only a pretty detail, but it also makes it perfect for hot summer days, as air can easily circulate.

While traditionally broderie anglaise has been embroidered onto white cotton or linen, these days there's a wealth of colours to choose from, with many brands being inspired by the bold colours from the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. For a brighter take on this timeless style, look for embroidery in a contrasting colour which creates a statement look from the delicate feature.

ADD BRODERIE ANGLAISE TO YOUR SUMMER WARDROBE

(Image credit: Boden | White Stuff | M&S | Future)

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Of course, broderie anglaise isn't just limited to dresses - this pretty detail can be found on separates too. For an easy summer work outfit idea, try teaming a broderie anglaise blouse with your best wide-leg trousers and sandals for an airy yet chic look.

With their delicate detailing, broderie anglaise dresses look great worn with comfortable sandals in neutral colours such as tan leather or metallics. If you're heading to an outdoor event, the best flat shoes to wear with dresses will stop you sinking into lawns or if you want to add height to your look, opt for a pair of wedges or a style with a block heel.