Not lace, not pleats, broderie anglaise is the elegant and timeless summer dress trend taking over the high street
I'm a fashion editor and these are my top six styles.
Now that the summer season is in full swing, there's a steady stream of social events in the calendar, and if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding or your next garden party, add a pretty broderie anglaise dress to your summer outfit ideas.
The pretty embroidered style is a summer capsule wardrobe classic that will work for several occasions - if you're lucky enough to be wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year, add this quintessential summer look to the top of your list. The delicate cut work of the style is not only a pretty detail, but it also makes it perfect for hot summer days, as air can easily circulate.
While traditionally broderie anglaise has been embroidered onto white cotton or linen, these days there's a wealth of colours to choose from, with many brands being inspired by the bold colours from the spring/summer fashion trends 2026. For a brighter take on this timeless style, look for embroidery in a contrasting colour which creates a statement look from the delicate feature.
ADD BRODERIE ANGLAISE TO YOUR SUMMER WARDROBE
Shop the look
One of the fashion colour trends of 2026, apple green is an eye catching hue that suits all skin tones - this pretty shirt dress from H&M looks far more expensive than its high street price tag.
If you prefer a hemline above the knee, this sleeveless style from M&S comes in three colours - I love this wine-hued burgundy. Team it with heeled sandals and your best sunglasses.
Nobody does broderie anglaise quite like British clothing brand Boden. This sleeveless fit and flare silhouette is complemented by wooden buttons for a charming summery look.
If you're wondering how to wear butter yellow this summer, this pretty floral eyelet style has just enough colour without feeling overwhelming. Try teaming it with tan leather sandals.
Of course, broderie anglaise isn't just limited to dresses - this pretty detail can be found on separates too. For an easy summer work outfit idea, try teaming a broderie anglaise blouse with your best wide-leg trousers and sandals for an airy yet chic look.
With their delicate detailing, broderie anglaise dresses look great worn with comfortable sandals in neutral colours such as tan leather or metallics. If you're heading to an outdoor event, the best flat shoes to wear with dresses will stop you sinking into lawns or if you want to add height to your look, opt for a pair of wedges or a style with a block heel.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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