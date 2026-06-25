Kate Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and wedge sandals might be the chicest beach outfit ever - it's perfect for a heatwave
The Princess wore this look during a tour of Australia and New Zealand and it would be stunning for a BBQ or date night too
The Princess of Wales's beach outfits are a little bit different than most people's but there's one in particular I feel is ideal for this scorching summer weather we're having. The future Queen visited Australia with Prince William in 2014 and attended a lifesaving event on Manley Beach.
A lot of people there were in swimwear, but Kate looked the epitome of elegance in a breezy Broderie Anglaise dress and wedges. Just as a little black dress is a staple for party season, a little white dress is a must for a summer capsule wardrobe.
The neutral colour makes them incredibly easy to style no matter which accessories you choose so they're very fuss-free. This is perfect when you're deciding what to wear in the heat and the Princess's Zimmermann frock was made from breezy cotton.
Recreate Kate's Outfit
Made from 100% cotton woven fabric, this midi dress is perfect if you want to give the Princess of Wales's look your own 2026 twist. It's got a modest high neckline, puffed sleeves and self-tie belt. The scalloped hem is gorgeous and the skirt is tiered for extra volume.