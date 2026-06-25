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Kate Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and wedge sandals might be the chicest beach outfit ever - it's perfect for a heatwave

The Princess wore this look during a tour of Australia and New Zealand and it would be stunning for a BBQ or date night too

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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a lifesaving event on Manley Beach on April 18, 2014
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
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The Princess of Wales's beach outfits are a little bit different than most people's but there's one in particular I feel is ideal for this scorching summer weather we're having. The future Queen visited Australia with Prince William in 2014 and attended a lifesaving event on Manley Beach.

A lot of people there were in swimwear, but Kate looked the epitome of elegance in a breezy Broderie Anglaise dress and wedges. Just as a little black dress is a staple for party season, a little white dress is a must for a summer capsule wardrobe.

The neutral colour makes them incredibly easy to style no matter which accessories you choose so they're very fuss-free. This is perfect when you're deciding what to wear in the heat and the Princess's Zimmermann frock was made from breezy cotton.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks on the sand at a lifesaving event on Manley Beach on April 18, 2014 in Sydney

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit