Kate Middleton's Broderie Anglaise dress and wedge sandals might be the chicest beach outfit ever - it's perfect for a heatwave

The Princess of Wales's beach outfits are a little bit different than most people's but there's one in particular I feel is ideal for this scorching summer weather we're having. The future Queen visited Australia with Prince William in 2014 and attended a lifesaving event on Manley Beach.

A lot of people there were in swimwear, but Kate looked the epitome of elegance in a breezy Broderie Anglaise dress and wedges. Just as a little black dress is a staple for party season, a little white dress is a must for a summer capsule wardrobe.

The neutral colour makes them incredibly easy to style no matter which accessories you choose so they're very fuss-free. This is perfect when you're deciding what to wear in the heat and the Princess's Zimmermann frock was made from breezy cotton.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit