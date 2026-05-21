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Kate Middleton's white linen shorts are an elevated alternative to denim that's perfect for the bank holiday heatwave

These shorts are elegant and breathable for scorching days when picking the right pieces can feel like an impossible task

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Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
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A heatwave is incoming just in time for the UK late May bank holiday and whilst this is great news for anyone with outdoor plans, it can make dressing tricky. Breathable fabrics are a life saver and you can still look elegant and be cool and comfortable.

The Princess of Wales has to strike this balance when she's out at engagements and her oyster white linen shorts are the perfect piece for hot weather. They're still sold to this day and are made by one of her favourite British clothing brands, Holland Cooper.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Tailored Shorts

Shop More Of Kate's Summer Wardrobe

The linen is mixed with viscose to help prevent heavy creasing which pure linen is known for. This is why I personally prefer linen blend items as they're more fuss-free. The Princess of Wales's shorts also had gold-toned buttons for a touch of glamour, practical belt loops and knife pleats for added structure.

Denim shorts are naturally quite casual and white tailored shorts like Kate's are the perfect alternative for occasions when you want to dress slightly smarter. Denim can also be stiffer and thicker compared to light linen or cotton pieces, and denim shorts are often quite fitted rather than flowy.

You could easily pair tailored shorts with a crisp shirt or a silky cami, or make them more relaxed with a T-shirt.

Catherine, Princess of Wales waves during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When she visited sailing teams from the UK and New Zealand the weather wasn't boiling hot and the Princess wore a navy and white striped jumper and her go-to white trainers from Superga. Each piece complemented each other and the outfit kept to a minimal colour palette.

However, white shorts are a versatile staple and you can really have fun with other colours. Bright tops and accessories won't be too bold when they're paired with such a neutral item.

There are so many ways to style shorts and they're worth considering adding to your collection even if you're not keen on denim pairs. To balance out the amount of skin coverage in an outfit on a cooler day, go for a long sleeve or three-quarter length sleeve top like the future Queen did.

Because she's such a senior member of the Royal Family we very rarely see Kate stepping out in shorts so her choice to do so in Plymouth shows how chic and useful she finds her Holland Cooper ones.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a sailing regatta in The Bahamas

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The other times the Princess of Wales has worn shorts have all been when she's doing an activity-based engagement, like when she attended a sailing regatta in The Bahamas during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour.

Otherwise when it's hot Kate typically prefers floaty midi dresses and these are a stunning option for a heatwave too, though shorts are a bit sleeker and low-key.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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