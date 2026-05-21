Kate Middleton's white linen shorts are an elevated alternative to denim that's perfect for the bank holiday heatwave

A heatwave is incoming just in time for the UK late May bank holiday and whilst this is great news for anyone with outdoor plans, it can make dressing tricky. Breathable fabrics are a life saver and you can still look elegant and be cool and comfortable.

The Princess of Wales has to strike this balance when she's out at engagements and her oyster white linen shorts are the perfect piece for hot weather. They're still sold to this day and are made by one of her favourite British clothing brands, Holland Cooper.

Kate wore them when she visited Plymouth in 2022 and they're a classic tailored shape with a high-rise waist. Not everyone is a fan of short-shorts and these are a modest length and are crafted from a breezy linen blend fabric.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Tailored Shorts

Exact Match Holland Cooper Oyster Linen Blend Tailored Shorts £199 at Holland Cooper The Princess of Wales's Holland Cooper shorts are back for 2026 and they come in several different shades, including this subtle oyster tone. They're made from a breathable linen blend material and have gold buttons for a touch of glamour. M&S Pure Linen White High Waisted Shorts £33 at M&S Crafted from pure linen for a breathable finish, these high-waisted shorts are an affordable option for hot weather. They're high-waisted and have flattering pleats on the front. The belt loops mean you can accessorise them easily and they have pockets. Mint Velvet White Button Front Chino Shorts £69 at Mint Velvet These shorts are made from cotton with a hint of elastane for stretch and they have contrasting buttons on either side. They're mid-rise and feature pockets at the sides and welt pockets on the back. You can also get this design in a deep navy blue.

Shop More Of Kate's Summer Wardrobe

Exact Match Castañer Carina Suede Wedge Espadrilles £145 at Selfridges The Princess of Wales has worn her Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles to so many different events, including to the Chelsea Flower Show. She tends to style them with floaty dresses but you could also pair these wedges with jeans, trousers or shorts. Exact Match Brora Cotton Gingham Blouse Peony Pink £129 at Brora Made from 100% cotton, this blouse has a seersucker gingham check and feminine frill details. There's a neat Chelsea collar and the pink and white colour combination is bright and summery. The Princess of Wales wore this particular piece in a baking video shared back in 2022. Exact Match Superga White Cotu Classic Canvas Trainers £65 at M&S Worn by the Princess during her visit to Plymouth in 2022, she's also stepped out in these Superga Cotu Classics on a lot of other occasions. They've got a streamlined plimsoll-esque shape and are made with canvas uppers and rubber soles.

The linen is mixed with viscose to help prevent heavy creasing which pure linen is known for. This is why I personally prefer linen blend items as they're more fuss-free. The Princess of Wales's shorts also had gold-toned buttons for a touch of glamour, practical belt loops and knife pleats for added structure.

Denim shorts are naturally quite casual and white tailored shorts like Kate's are the perfect alternative for occasions when you want to dress slightly smarter. Denim can also be stiffer and thicker compared to light linen or cotton pieces, and denim shorts are often quite fitted rather than flowy.

You could easily pair tailored shorts with a crisp shirt or a silky cami, or make them more relaxed with a T-shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When she visited sailing teams from the UK and New Zealand the weather wasn't boiling hot and the Princess wore a navy and white striped jumper and her go-to white trainers from Superga. Each piece complemented each other and the outfit kept to a minimal colour palette.

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However, white shorts are a versatile staple and you can really have fun with other colours. Bright tops and accessories won't be too bold when they're paired with such a neutral item.

There are so many ways to style shorts and they're worth considering adding to your collection even if you're not keen on denim pairs. To balance out the amount of skin coverage in an outfit on a cooler day, go for a long sleeve or three-quarter length sleeve top like the future Queen did.

Because she's such a senior member of the Royal Family we very rarely see Kate stepping out in shorts so her choice to do so in Plymouth shows how chic and useful she finds her Holland Cooper ones.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The other times the Princess of Wales has worn shorts have all been when she's doing an activity-based engagement, like when she attended a sailing regatta in The Bahamas during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour.

Otherwise when it's hot Kate typically prefers floaty midi dresses and these are a stunning option for a heatwave too, though shorts are a bit sleeker and low-key.