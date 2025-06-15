It's shorts season. Not sure how to wear this tricky item? Experts reveal stylish shorts outfit for all ages

A summer staple, nailing how to wear shorts both on and off the beach is easier than you think. A wardrobe hero when it comes to what to wear in the heat, shorts, of all lengths have found themselves back at the forefront of summer fashion. But if you're struggling to see how to make this style work, have no fear, I have you covered.

One of the major spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, designers sent various iterations of the short down the catwalk, from Burberry’s cargo-style Bermudas to Chloe’s bubble hem shorts, proving their versatility and elevated appeal for the warmer months ahead.

“Shorts are having a strong moment again this summer,” says personal stylist Lisa Talbot. “We’re seeing everything from relaxed boxer-style shorts to elevated co-ord sets and even city shorts styled like suiting.”

How to style shorts for all ages and occasions

When it comes to summer shorts, don't be put off by the thought of Daisy Dukes, in 2025, shorts come in all styles, cuts and guises to suit every shape and taste. From polished and tailored styles that will work for the office, to holiday-ready designs that still give a decent amount of coverage, the short has had a grown-up update.

Ready to ditch your midi dress and add shorts to your summer capsule wardrobe? I've got all the tips on how to style shorts for 2025. Whether you're aiming for comfort, polish, or a playful twist, there's a pair to suit every mood and occasion.

How to style Bermuda shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relief for those of us who never felt right in short shorts, longer length Bermuda shorts are having a moment. But while they can provide more coverage, the longer, baggier length means they can be harder to style

“Bermuda shorts can be deceptively tricky, the longer length can cut the leg line if you’re not careful,” says Lisa. “My top tip? Focus on balance.”

What to wear with shorts like these? Lisa suggests pairing them with a tucked-in shirt or fitted top to define your waist and keep proportions in check.

The beauty of longer-length shorts is that they are great for most occasions. Dressed down with your best white trainers or a sandal and T-shirt, they’re perfect for casual weekend outings, running errands,nds or travelling in comfort.

Don’t dismiss them for dressier occasions either. Lisa says they’re perfect for creating that smart casual outfit.

“Choose a tailored pair in structured fabric and style with a belt for a chic finish,” she suggests. “A slight heel or wedge can also help elongate the leg.”

AnyDay Bermuda Shorts A beige or ecru pair of shorts are the summer equivalent to a little black dress. They offer a neutral base for endless styling possibilities and are easy to dress up and down. Wear them with trainers for a casual day out or elevate them with sandals and a crisp shirt for the evening. WNU Striped Shirt With Nothing Underneath boyfriend shirts are the best for that relaxed, casual glamour. Choose a striped one in linen for that holiday vibe. Wear tucked into your shorts, over a bikini or even tied at your waist with a full midi skirt for that touch of Riviera chic. FitFlop Leather Flip Flops While flip-flops are definitely trending this summer, leather is the smart choice for a more elevated and comfortable look. These ones also protect your foot thanks to their secret cushioning. Plus, that gorgeous tan shade adds a perfect summery feel to any outfit.

How to style denim shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim shorts and summer are like fish and chips – a classic combination you can't beat – however, this year, it might be time to rethink the fit and embrace the latest denim trends for 2025.

“Denim shorts are a summer classic, but the 2025 update is all in the styling,” says Megan Watkins, head stylist at fashion brand SilkFred. “Think looser fits – like a slouchy mid-thigh or longer-line cut – paired with a basic tank top and oversized blazer for a high-low mix. When considering what to wear with shorts, these pairings offer an effortlessly chic vibe."

Denim shorts are also a festival must-have, so if you’re off to an outdoor gig this summer, Megan suggests making them feel fresher with accessories.

“Add a bright shoulder bag or a printed scarf tied at the waist,” she says. “Or team them with cowboy boots, studded belt and a boho blouse to nod to the ever-popular Western trend.”

Regardless of what’s on trend, Lisa says it’s important to make sure denim shorts fit well.

“Look for a pair that flatters your shape. That might mean high-waisted to accentuate your waist or mid-rise for more comfort,” she says. “And always do the sit-down test before buying, if they’re riding up, they’re not the ones!”

Mango High Waist Denim Shorts Meet the mainstay of your capsule wardrobe this summer. The high waist means it will flatter your figure, while the length won’t drown you. Perfect with flip-flops and a vest top for some sightseeing or heels and a tailored waistcoat for a night out. Zara Crochet Top Demin and crochet are a perfect summery pairing and will help inject some boho style into your shorts outfits, especially in the on-trend shade of buttery yellow. Wear it over a vest or on its own – add some high glamour sunglasses and you’re ready to go. Tsffae Straw Shoulder Bag If you only buy one summer accessory this year, make it a straw bag. Unlike the best designer bags, this is one trend that won’t break the bank. I'm especially loving the playful lemons on this cute bag – they'll add a vibrant pop of colour to all summer outfit ideas.

How to style linen shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A high street linen staple, linen shorts are a hot weather essential. Perfect for holidays, they're breathable, lightweight, and the best part is that creases only make them look more effortlessly stylish, turning them into an absolute suitcase essential.

“Comfortable and effortless looks that require little thought are my go-to when I’m on holiday, so I always pack a light and breezy linen co-ord for an elevated, throw-on look,” says Dessi Bell, founder of Saint + Sofia.

Co-ords are perfect for holidays as you’ll get more wear out of both the shorts and top. Try a looser fitting cropped shirt with a matching pair of shorts or a slightly shorter top with high-waisted, wide-leg linen shorts for a chic, relaxed vibe. And when you're thinking about your complete holiday outfit, don't forget to pair them with the best swimsuits for your body shape for seamless beach-to-dining styling.

Linen shorts are not just for holidays though. Megan says it is possible to make them work for the UK weather.

“You can still make them work with our unpredictable weather by layering” she says. “Try adding an oversized shirt or a fine knit jumper over a vest top, and finish with trainers or loafers.”

H&M Linen Elasticated Shorts An elasticated waist is the ultimate in holiday comfort. These simple red shorts will add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe. Teamed with crisp white shirt they’ll look bold and effortless, or add gold jewellery and sandals for an elevated evening vibe. Topshop Graphic T-shirt Graphic print tees are going nowhere, so invest in one that will add brightness to your wardrobe. This one has lots of lovely shades you can pull out to match with your favourite shorts, skirts or accessories like a vibrant bag or sandals. It's a great way to experiment with shades and see what colour suits you best for a truly personalised summer look. Oliver Bonas Fisherman Sandals These are pure joy in a sandal. Fisherman-style sandals are enjoying a mini revival this year and these, with their raffia detailing, are playful and chic. Great for adding contrast to more neutral outfits, wear with everything from barrel leg jeans to midi dresses.

How to style tailored shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s time to ditch your women’s trouser suit and instead get suited and booted with shorts, at least for the warmest of days. Lisa says shorts styled like suiting with matching blazers and heels is a key look for this summer.

Dessi is also a fan of the tailored short for work.

“For busy office days when I’m in and out of meetings, I always rely on a pair of tailored linen shorts,” says Dessi. “I find them to be a really versatile piece of clothing, pairing perfectly with a classic t-shirt or delicate blouse. “

Try a pair of high-waisted, pleated, tailored shorts in a neutral tone like cream. Team them with a matching oversized blazer, a silk and lace camisole underneath and finish the look with some simple mules.

Mint Velvet Chino Shorts You can never go wrong with a pair of black shorts – they’re smart enough for pretty much every occasion – and will go with everything in your wardrobe. These longer length shorts from Mint Velvet offer a sophisticated silhouette, making them ideal for dressing up or down throughout the summer. River Island Oversized Blazer Switch up your blazer game by swapping out black for cream. Go oversized for a laidback look that will luxe up any separates from shorts to your favourite slimming jeans. It's the perfect layering piece for any season. H&M Lace-Trimmed Cami Top Some pieces are classics for a reason, and a lace-trimmed camisole is one of them – it deserves a spot in every wardrobe. This versatile top instantly adds polish to a simple jeans or shorts outfit. That mix of casual and elevated elements always looks so modern and fresh together.

How to wear shorts in a fashionable way

Shorts are a summer classic, but it’s easy to bring them firmly into 2025 with just a few styling tweaks.

“The key shift is in how they’re worn,” explains Lisa. “Think more refined, dressed up, and less beach-only.”

When considering what to wear with shorts for a fresh, on-trend take, swap your casual tee for unexpected pairings. Lisa suggests a blazer, waistcoat or luxe knit for a contemporary feel.

Are shorts on trend for 2025?

Absolutely, says Megan, but it’s all about choosing the right fit.

“2025 is all about elevated ease,” she says. “We’re seeing a significant rise in tailored shorts – the kind with pleats and a structured waistband – in versatile neutral tones like taupe, cream, and olive.”

These offer a sophisticated alternative to traditional denim and can easily be dressed up or down, making them perfect for both office-appropriate looks and smart casual outings.

Another style Megan says is big this year is boxer-style shorts, “thanks to their relaxed silhouette and tomboy aesthetic.”

This style is perfect for holiday, thrown over a swimsuit, or for those days when you just want to chill, demonstrating the breadth of how to style shorts for different moods and occasions.

Lisa Talbot Social Links Navigation Lisa Talbot is an award-winning, highly experienced personal stylist with 18 years in the industry, having trained with the Federation of Image Consultants and furthered her education at the London College of Style. She has worked with hundreds of clients driven by her belief that a wardrobe should genuinely reflect one's personality and lifestyle with. Her mission is to empower ambitious women, helping them look and feel great by curating wardrobes that not only boost confidence and self-belief but also resonate with their unique personal brand.

Dessi Bell Social Links Navigation Saint + Sofia is a boutique London based womenswear brand offering elevated contemporary fashion and accessories, best known for their signature style of bringing an edge to casual and workwear. Founded in 2020 by Dessi and Malcolm Bell, Saint + Sofia believe in challenging the status quo, fusing the art of design with the science of production. They design all of their styles in their London studios and produce them in Europe with family-owned factories. Saint + Sofia opened their flagship store in London’s Covent Garden in November 2024.