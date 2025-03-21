Denim trends 2025: what's hot and what's not for the months ahead

If you're a jeans lover, now is the time to pay attention to the denim trends 2025 for a refresh when it comes to this wardrobe staple. While many of our favourite styles continue through from last year, new emerging catwalk and street style trends offer a fresh perspective.

Whether you're a fan of newer shapes such as barrel leg jeans or can't make up your mind in the skinny vs straight leg jeans debate, the good news is that there's something for everyone who might be looking to give a new season spin to this building block when it comes to how to build a capsule wardrobe.

And it's not just silhouettes to consider but the type of wash you opt for too - while spring and summer might typically inspire light wash denim and white jeans outfits, you might be surprised to see your favourite styles popping up in darker hues this year.

We spoke to several experts to get the lowdown on exactly what to look for and how to style the latest denim trends 2025.

DENIM TRENDS 2025

If you don't know where to start when it comes to updating your wardrobe with the denim trends 2025, let our guide point you in the right direction. We've watched hundreds of catwalk shows, spotted the street stylers and spoken to the experts.. and then we've tried them on for size too, literally!

1. Dark wash

While many of us automatically reach for a classic mid-blue wash when it comes to denim, this year's denim trends 2025 see the return of darker washes to the forefront. Indigo, charcoal and midnight blue are all great options if you want to give your denim a more formal feel, particularly if you're looking to wear jeans or a denim jacket to work.

Look for styles with a neat hem, rather than raw finish so that they appear more tailored - team them with a smart blazer for a pulled together look - if you've ever wondered can jeans be business casual? here's how.

For added style points, look for dark denim with a contrasting light stitch. As with many current spring/summer fashion trends 2025, this look borrows from the early Noughties era, when brands such as Ksubi, True Religion and Levi's all featured contrast stitching. But you don't need to spend lots to get on board with this trend - some of Zara's best jeans include this detail update!

Lisa Farrie, Design Lead at John Lewis, has this advice when shopping for a new pair: "When it comes to shopping for dark washes, I’d always look for stiff styles in a wide or straight leg and keep styling simple with a white tee or shirt."

Denim in a dark wash is also considered to be one of the most slimming jeans as the denser colour creates a flatter surface for the eye to travel over, making the silhouette appear smaller as well as hiding any lumps and bumps.

However, in order to keep your dark denim looking its best, there's a few golden rules to follow. Farrie has these tips when comes to caring for dark wash jeans:

"I recommend you wash them as little as possible to avoid fading. Instead, between wears, hang them out on the washing line to air them out and give them a fresher feel. When you do wash them, turn them inside out and wash them separately in a cold setting to keep the colour as fresh as possible. When it comes to shopping for dark washes, I’d always look for stiff styles in a wide or straight leg and keep styling simple with a white tee or shirt."

2. Wide leg turn up jeans

Wide leg jeans were one of the break out trends last year and this relaxed fit continues to be popular in the denim trends 2025 but with a slight stylistic tweak, the addition of a considerable turn up. Borrowing from the 90s fashion trends, this update can be adopted for both floor length and cropped lengths equally - if you're wondering how to style wide leg jeans for this season, simply give your current pair a refresh by turning them up in one big fold.

Lisa Ferrie says: "Turn up jeans are another statement style that can easily be dressed up or down. The key to nailing this trend is all about the length. We recommend the turn-up be 3 - 4 inches so that it looks purposeful without overdoing it and suggest that the final length of the jeans is just heel skimming. For casual looks, I’d recommend blue styles with a contrast cuff, whilst for the evening, a black pair with a turn-up in the same colour will feel instantly more polished. When it comes to footwear, pointed kitten heels work great with this style of jeans whilst flat mule sandals will work well for the warmer months."

As with any wide leg style, it's best to keep the top half of your outfit fitted in order to off-set the more voluminous denim and keep your silhouette looking neat.

If you're on the petite side, you may want to look for a cropped style that ends just above the ankle - by showing the slimmest part of your leg, the volume of the jeans will be rebalanced and avoid overwhelming your petite stature.

3 . Double denim

First called the Canadian Tuxedo in 1951 after Bing Crosby was denied entry to a hotel for wearing jeans and a denim jacket, double denim has continued to be a popular outfit choice since. There's a multitude of ways to style this trend - whether you're teaming a denim jacket with matching jeans or combining a denim shirt with a similar skirt, firstly consider whether you want to match or clash your denim washes.

We asked Vivian Rivetti, Vice President of Global Design at Wrangler, for her styling tips:

"Double denim is versatile - if you want a sleek, cohesive look, sticking to one wash is a great choice as it creates a polished, monochromatic style. Alternatively, mixing different washes can add dimension and personality, as long as there’s enough contrast between the pieces. Ultimately, it’s about personal style, so wear what makes you feel confident."

4. Skinny jeans

In one of the most controversial moves for denim trends 2025, style setters have declared that skinny jeans are in fact back. A fashionista favourite in the Noughties, in recent years the style has been cast aside for a slightly more relaxed cut in the shape of straight leg jeans.

Whether you're tucking them into your best knee high boots or teaming them with a pair of on-trend loafers, Lisa Ferrie has advice on what to look for and how to style them for an instant update to this Noughties classic:

"The skinny is steadily making a comeback and continues to be one of John Lewis' bestselling jeans shapes. To make your skinnies 2025 ready it is all about how you you style them. An oversized blazer balances out the silhouette, or a white shirt/T-shirt keeps the look understated and cool. It’s important that the jeans aren’t too long and look for a mid/high waist for a modern look."

For the most flattering fit, look for a pair that finishes just above or on the ankle - fabric pooling at the ankles will draw the eye down and add bulk to the slimmest point of the leg, shortening it. A high waisted cut will update the look and draw the eye up, further lengthening your legs too.

5. Jazzy jeans

If you're looking for a way to add interest to a white T-shirt (the one I'm wearing is this Mother Denim tee), why not invest in a pair of jazzy jeans? Whether they're embellished, printed or textured, these eye catching strides are perfectly complemented by a basic white T-shirt, simple shoes such as your best white trainers or a pair of leopard print ballet flats and not much else. The ultimate in casual occasionwear, just add a blazer and you've got the perfect effortless date night outfit.

Generally, embellished jeans are the most flattering when they are in a relaxed fit such as barrel, boyfriend or wide leg as the stand-out style is tempered by the insouciantly baggier cut.

Vivian Rivetti agrees: "When styling embellished jeans, balance is key. Let the jeans take center stage and pair them with simple pieces like a classic tee or denim jacket. Keep accessories subtle and choose versatile footwear, like boots or sneakers, to let the bold details shine."

Damson Madder's ribbon print jeans are a great example of the trend with their oversized bow enhancement, while Arket's subtle rhinestone bedazzled style offer a sparkly option for anyone who prefers a dark grey wash. Mint Velvet's leopard print jeans are still a great option for this trend or try their new floral embroidered jeans for a seasonally appropriate twist.

6. Flared jeans

While flared and bootcut jeans were making a slow return to the fore, February's Superbowl Half-time show gave this timeless style a warp speed return to the fashion fore after Kendrick Lemar performed wearing a pair of surfer inspired jeans from Celine.

However, this wasn't the only pop culture moment to influence denim trends 2025 - we have Beyonce to thank too. The artist's latest album Cowboy Carter brought country and western music and style to the masses, including flared jeans.

Vivian Rivetti says: "Denim trends have also been strongly influenced by country artists like Lainey Wilson. Her blend of modern country style with vintage flair has brought the bootcut back into the spotlight, especially with her signature stage looks that mix Western cowgirl couture with femininity.

This resurgence taps into a broader cultural interest in retro-inspired fashion, embracing both the practicality and style of these fits."

Flared jeans are a universally flattering style as they will balance hips and thighs on curvier silhouettes as well as creating the illusion of a more voluptuous figure on those with a slimmer profile.

For those influenced by Lamar's style, look for light and bleached washes for a laid back Californian beach vibe that is perfect for warm weather days.

7. Barrel leg jeans

Barrel Leg jeans - or horseshoe jeans as they're sometimes known - are still going strong as a key denim trends 2025. With a gently curved hem and loose cut, this style is universally flattering, making it hugely popular. For a new season spin, why not try swapping classic blue hues for another shade, as Lisa Ferrie suggests:

"The barrel is fast becoming a staple denim shape, with searches up 600% on the John Lewis website vs last year. They’re statement making whilst also being versatile- we have an ecru pair this season which feels like the ultimate update for Spring."

If you're not sure a light coloured jean is for you, try tapping into the Utilitarian hues trend with a pair in khaki - this natural hue offers a grown up twist on the youthful denim style.

When it comes to styling barrel leg jeans you need to keep an eye on proportions, as Lisa says:

"When it comes to styling, balance out the dramatic silhouette with a more minimal, slim-fit top or dress them up by choosing a darker wash and adding a blazer. I also suggest looking for styles that are ankle-skimming and pairing with loafers or kitten heel slingbacks."

FAQs

While jeans are a wardrobe staple for many of us and one of the building blocks of a successful capsule wardrobe, just like everything else they need a refresh or tweak every so often.

If you're wondering what's definitely not in style when it comes to denim trends 2025, avoid overly fussy jeans - details such as step hems and overly distressed denim look messy. Say goodbye to jeans with too many rips and tears, instead keep it to a single knee or subtler details such as a straight raw hem and designs with a pared back shape.

