Jean-ius inspo: Celebrities rocking the double denim trend
Double denim is a divisive fashion trend, but these A-listers show just how versatile it can be...
Double denim - it's a fashion trend that may seem a little daunting, but trust us, this look is much more versatile than you might think.
Pairing two pieces of denim together can work for so many occasions - from on-the-go casual outfits to polished evening ensembles, this style is an all-rounder that'll serve you well.
The best bit about this denim trend? Chances are, you've already got the items in your wardrobe. Whether it's combining a matching denim jacket and jeans, or pairing a black denim shirt with your favourite midwash Levis, putting your favourite denim pieces together is an easy way to create a whole new outfit.
And if that's not convinced you, then check out these snaps of stylish stars working a whole host of double denim looks...
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was snapped looking stylish at Hits Radio in 2024 in this denim duo. The Aussie star opted for a cropped jacket that perfectly matched her combat-style denim bottoms. Adding a simple black t-shirt, the singer styled her honey-hued locks loose and shiny.
Jessica Biel
Proving that different shades of denim can work together, Jessica Biel paired baggy, bleach jeans with an oversized mid-wash blue jacket. Accessorising with white Crocs and black sunnies, the actor also sported a chic blunt bob.
Katy Perry
This black combo from Katy Perry is an example of how double denim is a great choice when you want to make a statement. The singer's coordinated jacket and jeans combo was the perfect bold outfit, which she accessorised with studded sandals and wrap shades.
Alexa Chung
Fashionista Alexa Chung earned some serious style points in this denim number. The star wore a sheepskin denim jacket that she teamed with mid-wash cropped jeans. Not stopping there, she added a navy knit and adorable strappy red pumps.
Ashley Roberts
We love this chic denim combo from Ashley Roberts. Papped leaving her Heart radio show, the star wore a pair of high-rise flared jeans that perfectly matched her cropped denim jacket. Accessorising with sparkly heels and a cute white bag, Ashley's outfit ticked all the boxes.
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller reminded us all that denim doesn't just have to be blue! The presenter looked very cool in this camel-hued denim co-ord, which she paired with a cropped white t-shirt. Amping up her off-duty New York look, Miller wore a bucket hat and pointed burgundy boots.
Michelle Obama
We're obsessed with this look from Michelle Obama, spotted during a 2022 press tour. The former FLOTUS looked oh-so-stylish in a matching light-wash blazer and wide-leg cargo jeans combo.
Wearing her hair in braids, she finished off the get-up with silver hoops and red pointed heels.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway opted for a tailored double denim outfit while attending a red carpet event in New York in 2022, and the actor looked effortlessly stylish in wide-leg jeans that perfectly matched her oversized blazer.
Under the jacket, she went for an eye-catching sequin crop top, while she held her essentials in a black gold-chain clutch.
Davina McCall
Davina McCall was snapped in London in a stylish double denim combo. The presenter's mid-wash denim jacket matched her similar-hued skinny jeans. Davina accessorised with black ankle boots and a chain bag.
Billie Piper
Double denim is always cool, but Billie Piper took the look to another level with this stylish ensemble. The actor wore a matching midi skirt and jacket combo that featured a pretty embroidered floral print.
Adding a pair of white leather boots to the ensemble, Billie wore her auburn locks loose and glossy.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton took her double denim look to another level while at a fancy red-carpet event in Hollywood. In true Dolly fashion, the singer rocked a cropped jacket and pedal pusher combo that was embellished with sparkling rhinestones. Not stopping there, Dolly brought more glitz with a black bodysuit that was also covered in diamontes.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes showed us an easy way to stylishly clash denim with this look. The actor's baggy mid-wash jeans were the perfect contrast with her bleach denim waistcoat.
Proving how cool layering can look, Katie wore a black t-shirt under her waistcoat and a cream cropped jacket on top. We also love her pink socks and black sandal combo!
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett kept it elegant in this matching denim ensemble. Smiling on the red carpet, the actor looked stylish in a tailored jacket that she paired with mid-wash jeans. She also nailed her accessories with red pointed heels and a statement belt that featured a heart-shaped buckle.
Jennifer Garner
We love this simple off-duty look from Jennifer Garner. The actor opted for black skinny jeans, paired with an oversized mid-wash denim shirt.
Ditching the make-up, Jennifer completed her look with a pair of grey brogues.
Rihanna
Rihanna nailed yet another cool look while out and about in Los Angeles in 2025. The singer went for baggy mid-wash jeans that she paired with a matching denim shirt. Not stopping there with the trends, the star threw a black leather trench over the outfit and added some snake print boots.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria looked super chic in this adorable double denim number. Posing for the camera, the actor wore a cropped blazer that coordinated with her denim skirt. Holding her essentials in a clutch, the star styled her brunette locks into bouncy, glossy waves.
Alicia Keys
Alicie Keys earned some serious style points with this cool ensemble. The Fallin' singer matched her bleach-wash denim jacket to combat-style jeans. She completed the look with a striped bandana, silver hoops and shades.
Cameron Diaz
We love this classic double denim look from Cameron Diaz, which she wore to the 2024 BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley. Opting for a mid-wash blue oversized shirt and matching jeans, she looked effortlessly cool with her loose waves and minimal accessories.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was snapped in New York looking super glam in a denim biker jacket that she paired with matching skinny jeans. But, for JLo, double denim isn't enough. The star went further, wearing a denim corset and even carrying a denim handbag!
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon went for two different shades of denim for this look, and it works.
She paired an indigo blue jacket with slightly darker denim jeans for a cohesive, relaxed look. Under the jacket, Reese wore a cute cherry motif t-shirt, which she matched with red sunglasses, pointed heels, shades AND her lipstick.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba decided to ditch double denim and go for triple denim with this look. The glam star's corset, wide-leg jeans and blazer were all the same bright blue denim hue. Flaunting a gorgeous bouncy blow-dry, Jessica completed the look with a white shoulder bag and black shades.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger looked stylish as always in this double denim number. The singer wore an indigo blue shirt that matched her flared jeans - we also love the silver studs on the side. Nicole accessorised with gold jewellery and pink lippy.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore kept it cool in this oversized ensemble. The star went for a bleach denim shirt that matched her wide-leg jeans. Wearing her hair up, Julianne added open-toe shoes, gold earrings and some statement sunnies.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain was papped outside BBC Radio 2 Studios in this stylish ensemble that showcases an easy way to do double denim.
The singer opted for a black denim jacket that she matched to her black jeans. Adding a simple white t-shirt and dangling earrings to the look, Shania was good to go.
Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum looked like a vision while out and about in LA. The star opted for bleach-cuffed denim jeans that perfectly matched her oversized shirt. Wearing snake print wedges, Heidi completed the look with some aviator shades.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift showed us how a combo of black and blue denim can work together perfectly with this youthful ensemble.
The pop star wore a cute button-down blue top that she paired with black denim shorts. Carrying her essentials in a black shoulder bag, Taylor accessorised with white trainers and circular shades.
Victoria Beckham
Reaffirming her style status once again, Victoria Beckham wore an indigo blue jacket that featured a chic waist belt. The designer added a pair of matching skinny jeans to the look, as well as statement shades and a burgundy bag.
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford kept it simple while out and about in Los Angeles. The supermodel paired black skinny jeans with a mid-wash denim shirt. Accessory wise, Cindy wore black ankle boots and big sunnies.
Rochelle Humes
Strutting around London, Rochelle Humes looked chic in a blue denim jacket that she coordinated with her skinny jeans. The singer added a slogan t-shirt to the get-up, as well as black ankle boots and glowing skin.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was papped in bleach denim jeans that she teamed with a matching shirt. Keeping the rest of her outfit simple, the reality star added nude heels, big shades and super glossy hair.
Amanda Holden
Opting for an indigo blue combo, Amanda Holden looked chic in her shirt and coordinating skinny jeans. Keeping cosy in a sheepskin jacket, the presenter finished her look with white pointed heels and a black handbag.
Venus Williams
We love this cute combo from Venus Williams. Snapped at Paris Fashion Week, the tennis star wore indigo blue shorts that matched her cropped denim jacket. Not stopping there, the star added a white crop top and black lace-up sandals. We also love her blunt bob.
