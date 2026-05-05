The very essence of French elegance - Oliver Bonas' new café collection full of chic charm

I’m a regular in Paris, not just because I love the city, but because I have family there too. And every time I visit, I notice the same thing: cafés filled with Parisians sipping espresso, tearing into buttery croissants, and making it all look elegant whilst doing so. There has been so many attempts at emulating that chic café culture look, but none of them really struck an authentic note for me, until I stumbled across the new Oliver Bonas French Café Collection.

The Oliver Bonas French Café Collection is an all-new, curated line of ceramics with a hand-crafted feel and an easy, bistro-style look that brings authenticity and style to your coffee station setup. Short of relocating to Paris or upgrading to one of the best coffee machines, these are the pieces that will make your morning coffee feel chic.

While I know that Oliver Bonas isn’t the first to bring French style into the kitchen, few have done it with this much charm. From delicately glazed mugs to hand-painted ceramic butter dishes, everything is characterful, distinctly French, and crucially not overdone. These are the simple, considered, and chic pieces that I love the most if you want the very essence of French elegance in your home.

Our top picks from the Oliver Bonas French Café Collection

Creating an authentic French café feeling at home doesn't need you to overhaul your entire kitchen, these charming accessories will make all the difference. Thinking about where to place a coffee machine is a good starting point and once that’s in place, learning how to style a coffee machine comes easily. With these charming, well-chosen ceramics and soft colours, bring everything together without trying too hard. Bon appetite.