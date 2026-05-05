The very essence of French elegance - Oliver Bonas' new café collection full of chic charm
The only way to start the day in style is with the Oliver Bonas French Café Collection
I’m a regular in Paris, not just because I love the city, but because I have family there too. And every time I visit, I notice the same thing: cafés filled with Parisians sipping espresso, tearing into buttery croissants, and making it all look elegant whilst doing so. There has been so many attempts at emulating that chic café culture look, but none of them really struck an authentic note for me, until I stumbled across the new Oliver Bonas French Café Collection.
The Oliver Bonas French Café Collection is an all-new, curated line of ceramics with a hand-crafted feel and an easy, bistro-style look that brings authenticity and style to your coffee station setup. Short of relocating to Paris or upgrading to one of the best coffee machines, these are the pieces that will make your morning coffee feel chic.
While I know that Oliver Bonas isn’t the first to bring French style into the kitchen, few have done it with this much charm. From delicately glazed mugs to hand-painted ceramic butter dishes, everything is characterful, distinctly French, and crucially not overdone. These are the simple, considered, and chic pieces that I love the most if you want the very essence of French elegance in your home.
Our top picks from the Oliver Bonas French Café Collection
Creating an authentic French café feeling at home doesn't need you to overhaul your entire kitchen, these charming accessories will make all the difference. Thinking about where to place a coffee machine is a good starting point and once that’s in place, learning how to style a coffee machine comes easily. With these charming, well-chosen ceramics and soft colours, bring everything together without trying too hard. Bon appetite.
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Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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